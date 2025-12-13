Dusk Beyond the End of the World Anime Reveals English Dub Cast

Image via Dusk Beyond the End of the World anime's website ©Project FT／永久のユウグレ製作委員会・MBS

HIDIVE announced on Saturday that it will begin streaming the English dub of P.A. Works ' new original television anime series Dusk Beyond the End of the World ( Towa no Yugure ) on December 17 at 12:00 p.m. EST. It revealed the English dub cast:

The dub crew includes:

The English dub of "episode 0" and episode one will premiere at the Anime Frontier convention in Fort Worth, Texas on December 14.

The anime aired its prologue story "episode 0" on MBS and TBS ' "Super Animeism Turbo" programming block on September 25 at 24:26 JST (effectively, September 26 at 12:26 a.m. JST). The anime's first episode then aired the following week on October 2, at the same timeslot.

The anime streamed on more than 20 services in Japan starting on September 25 at 24:56 (effectively September 26 at 12:56 a.m.).

HIDIVE is exclusively streaming the anime, after screening the world premiere of the anime's first two episodes at this year's Anime NYC event on August 24.

The story centers on male high school student Akira, who went into cold sleep and woke up 200 years later to a world that was ravaged by war. A new unified organization called OWEL leads people, and a new system called "Elsie" (or "LC") has now taken the place of marriage. Appearing before Akira after he wakes is an android named Yugure, who looks strikingly similar to his girlfriend Towasa. Yugure immediately proposes marriage to a baffled Akira. Akira then decides to go on a journey with Yugure, as he believes Towasa must still exist in this world.

"Project FT" is credited for the original work. Naokatsu Tsuda ( JoJo's Bizarre Adventure , planetarian , The Darwin Incident ) is directing the anime at P.A. Works , and is also overseeing the series scripts. Manga creator Midori Tayama ( Girl Crush ) is the original character designer, and Yoshiko Saitō (, Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation II ) is adapting those designs for animation. Masahiro Tokuda ( Ishura , Platinum End ) is composing the music. Uru performs the opening theme song "Platform," and Hana Hope performs the ending theme song "Two Of Us."