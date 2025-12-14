Gōmon Baito-kun no Nichijō Anime Reveals 4 New Cast Members

Kadokawa revealed four new cast members for the television anime of Yawora Tsugumi 's Gōmon Baito-kun no Nichijō (The Everyday Life of Torture Part-Time Workers) manga on Sunday. (Character name romanizations are not confirmed.)

Nozomi Yamamoto as Berta, a 28-year-old woman who runs the torture equipment shop called "dolor"

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©次見やをら/白泉社

Kozue Yūki as Reu, Shiu's 7-year-old daughter and the older sister in a set of twins

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©次見やをら/白泉社

Satsuki Hatori as Nero, Shiu's daughter and the younger sister between the twins

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©次見やをら/白泉社

Tomohiro Ōno as Fon, a junk dealer who handles post-torture disposals, and has a dark network that deals with villains

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©次見やをら/白泉社

Kadokawa also revealed that it will release the anime's character songs for Cero, Shiu, Mikke, Hugh, Hela, and Noe. The songs will be revealed in character promotional videos that Kadokawa will release from December 15 through January 17.

Kadokawa also confirmed on Sunday that the anime will stream first on the U-NEXT , Anime Hōdai , and ABEMA streaming services in Japan on January 4 at 24:00 JST (effectively, January 5 at 12 midnight JST), before it airs on Tokyo MX on January 4 at 24:30 JST, and on BS Asahi at 25:30 JST (effectively, January 5 at 12:30 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. JST, respectively). The anime will then air on TV Aichi on January 5, and on Yomiuri TV on January 6.

Image courtesy of Kadokawa © 次見やをら/白泉社

The anime stars (name romanizations are not confirmed):

Fumitoshi Oizaki ( The Gorilla God's Go-To Girl , Romeo × Juliet , 2026 Sgt. Frog film) is directing the film at diomedéa . Hitomi Amamiya ( The Gorilla God's Go-To Girl , A Condition Called Love , Merc Storia: The Apathetic Boy and the Girl in a Bottle ) is in charge of series scripts, and Sakae Shibuya ( The Gorilla God's Go-To Girl , Akuma Kun , Magical Girl Site ) is designing the characters.

Additional staff includes:

GRANRODEO performs the anime's opening theme song "GO GO PARADISE!!," and Takuma Terashima performs the ending theme song "Ashita Tenki ni Naare."

The dark workplace comedy manga takes place in a world where murder and torture are legal and numerous "torture contract companies" exist. Cero and Shiu work part time for the "Spirytus" torture company, which is known for treating its employees well and only targeting bad people. Two new part time hires — Mikke and Hugh — also join the company, and the four enjoy their torture-working life.

The manga launched on Hakusensha 's Young Animal Web service in December 2022. Hakusensha published the sixth volume on June 27, and will publish the seventh volume on December 25.

Source: Press release

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.