News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, April 9-15
posted on by Alex Mateo
Legend of the Galactic Heroes: Die Neue These, To Love-Ru anime; There's No Freaking Way I'll Be Your Lover! Unless..., My New Life as a Cat manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Legend of the Galactic Heroes: Die Neue These BD
|Crunchyroll/Funimation
|US$64.98
|April 11
One Piece Collection 31 BD/DVD
|Crunchyroll/Funimation
|US$39.99
|April 11
To Love-Ru BD
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$129.98
|April 11
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Am I Actually the Strongest? Graphic Novel (GN) 2
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|April 11
ATOM: The Beginning GN 4
|Titan Manga
|US$12.99
|April 11
Black or White GN 6
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|April 11
Call Girl in Another World GN 6
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|April 11
Case Closed GN 86
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|April 11
Chronicles of an Aristocrat Reborn in Another World GN 6
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|April 11
Dandadan GN 3
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|April 11
Don't Be Cruel GN 11
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|April 11
Don't Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro GN 14
|Vertical
|US$12.95
|April 11
Dungeon Builder: The Demon King's Labyrinth is a Modern City! GN 7
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|April 11
Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest GN 12
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|April 11
GUNBURED x SISTERS GN 4
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|April 11
The Hunters Guild: Red Hood GN 3
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|April 11
I'm Standing on a Million Lives GN 13
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|April 11
The Ideal Sponger Life GN 13
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|April 11
Kaiju No. 8 GN 6
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|April 11
Kingdom of Z GN 6
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|April 11
Komi Can't Communicate GN 24
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|April 11
The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess GN 11
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|April 11
Malevolent Spirits: Mononogatari GN 2
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|April 11
Momo the blood taker GN 4
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|April 11
Multi-Mind Mayhem: Isekai Tensei Soudouki GN 7
|One Peace
|US$13.95
|April 11
My Coworker Has a Secret! GN 1
|Tokyopop
|US$13.99
|April 11
My Dress-Up Darling GN 8
|Square Enix Manga
|US$14.99
|April 11
My Isekai Life GN 6
|Square Enix Manga
|US$12.99
|April 11
My New Life as a Cat GN 1
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|April 11
No Longer Allowed In Another World GN 2
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|April 11
Orient GN 14
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|April 11
Parallel Paradise GN 13
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|April 11
Pokémon: Sword & Shield GN 6
|Viz Media
|US$4.99
|April 11
Real Account Omnibus GN 21-22
|Kodansha USA
|US$19.99
|April 11
Sakamoto Days GN 7
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|April 11
Sengoku Youko GN 1
|Tokyopop
|US$13.99
|April 11
Shonen Note: Boy Soprano GN 3
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|April 11
Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie GN 12
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|April 11
Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle GN 20
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|April 11
Snow Fairy GN
|Tokyopop
|US$13.99
|April 11
There's No Freaking Way I'll Be Your Lover! Unless... GN 1
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|April 11
This Is Screwed Up, but I Was Reincarnated as a GIRL in Another World! GN 6
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|April 11
Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games is Tough for Mobs GN 7
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|April 11
To Your Eternity GN 18
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|April 11
Witchcraft Works GN 17
|Vertical
|US$12.95
|April 11
World's End Harem: After World GN 14
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|April 11
World's End Harem: Fantasia GN 8
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|April 11
Yuuna and the Haunted Hot Springs GN 23
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|April 11
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Black or White GN 6
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|April 11
Case Closed GN 86
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|April 11
Chronicles of an Aristocrat Reborn in Another World GN 6
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 11
Dandadan GN 3
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|April 11
Don't Be Cruel GN 11
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|April 11
Dungeon Builder: The Demon King's Labyrinth is a Modern City! GN 7
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 11
The Fable GN 13
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|April 11
Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest GN 12
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|April 11
Gang King GN 4
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|April 11
Giant Killing GN 36
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|April 11
GUNBURED x SISTERS GN 4
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 11
The Hunters Guild: Red Hood GN 3
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|April 11
The Ideal Sponger Life GN 13
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 11
Kaiju No. 8 GN 6
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|April 11
Komi Can't Communicate GN 24
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|April 11
Life 2: Giver/Taker GN 2
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|April 11
Malevolent Spirits: Mononogatari GN 2
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 11
Momo the blood taker GN 4
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 11
My New Life as a Cat GN 1
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 11
No Longer Allowed In Another World GN 2
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 11
Police in a Pod GN 22
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|April 11
Real Account Omnibus GN 21-22
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|April 11
Rebuild World GN 3
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|April 10
Rent-A-Girlfriend GN 18
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|April 11
Sakamoto Days GN 7
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|April 11
Shonen Note: Boy Soprano GN 3
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|April 11
Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie GN 12
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|April 11
Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle GN 20
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|April 11
There's No Freaking Way I'll Be Your Lover! Unless... GN 1
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 11
Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games is Tough for Mobs GN 7
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 11
To Your Eternity GN 18
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|April 11
Tokyo Revengers GN 30
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|April 11
Witchcraft Works GN 17
|Vertical
|US$7.99
|April 11
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Free Life Fantasy Online: Immortal Princess Novel 2
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|April 11
Katanagatari Novel 3
|Vertical
|US$19.95
|April 11
Magical Explorer Novel 4
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|April 11
She Professed Herself Pupil of the Wise Man Novel 6
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|April 11
Skeleton Knight in Another World Novel 10
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|April 11
The Strange Adventure of a Broke Mercenary Novel 7
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|April 11
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Chillin' in Another World with Level 2 Super Cheat Powers Novel 9
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|April 10
The Game Master has Logged In to Another World Novel 2
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|April 14
The Invincible Little Lady Novel 2
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|April 11
Magical Explorer Novel 4
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|April 11
Raven of the Inner Palace Novel 2
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 13
Reborn as a Space Mercenary: I Woke Up Piloting the Strongest Starship! Novel 6
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 13
Reincarnated Mage with Inferior Eyes: Breezing through the Future as an Oppressed Ex-Hero Novel 7
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|April 10
The Reincarnated Princess Spends Another Day Skipping Story Routes Novel 7
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|April 10
Seventh Novel 3
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|April 14
She Professed Herself Pupil of the Wise Man Novel 6
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 11
Survival in Another World with My Mistress! Novel 5
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 13
Survival Strategies of a Corrupt Aristocrat Novel 1
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|April 13
Video Game Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Ghostwire: Tokyo Xbox Series X|S game
|Bethesda
|US$59.99
|April 12
Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection PS4, Switch, PC game
|CAPCOM
|US$59.99
|April 14
Process of Elimination PS4, Switch game
|NIS America
|US$39.99
|April 11
Process of Elimination: Deluxe Edition PS4, Switch game
|NIS America
|US$49.99
|April 11
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.