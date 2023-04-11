×
News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, April 9-15

posted on by Alex Mateo
Legend of the Galactic Heroes: Die Neue These, To Love-Ru anime; There's No Freaking Way I'll Be Your Lover! Unless..., My New Life as a Cat manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Legend of the Galactic Heroes: Die Neue These BDPlease Crunchyroll/Funimation US$64.98 April 11
One Piece Collection 31 BD/DVDCite Crunchyroll/Funimation US$39.99 April 11
To Love-Ru BDAnimeNewsNetwork Sentai Filmworks US$129.98 April 11

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Am I Actually the Strongest? Graphic Novel (GN) 2Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 April 11
ATOM: The Beginning GN 4Cite Titan Manga US$12.99 April 11
Black or White GN 6AnimeNewsNetwork Viz Media US$12.99 April 11
Call Girl in Another World GN 6Please Seven Seas US$13.99 April 11
Case Closed GN 86Please Viz Media US$9.99 April 11
Chronicles of an Aristocrat Reborn in Another World GN 6Please Seven Seas US$12.99 April 11
Dandadan GN 3Please Viz Media US$9.99 April 11
Don't Be Cruel GN 11Please Viz Media US$12.99 April 11
Don't Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro GN 14Please Vertical US$12.95 April 11
Dungeon Builder: The Demon King's Labyrinth is a Modern City! GN 7Please Seven Seas US$12.99 April 11
Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest GN 12Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 April 11
GUNBURED x SISTERS GN 4Please Seven Seas US$13.99 April 11
The Hunters Guild: Red Hood GN 3Please Viz Media US$9.99 April 11
I'm Standing on a Million Lives GN 13Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 April 11
The Ideal Sponger Life GN 13Please Seven Seas US$12.99 April 11
Kaiju No. 8 GN 6Please Viz Media US$9.99 April 11
Kingdom of Z GN 6Please Seven Seas US$12.99 April 11
Komi Can't Communicate GN 24Please Viz Media US$9.99 April 11
The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess GN 11Please Viz Media US$9.99 April 11
Malevolent Spirits: Mononogatari GN 2Please Seven Seas US$13.99 April 11
Momo the blood taker GN 4Please Seven Seas US$13.99 April 11
Multi-Mind Mayhem: Isekai Tensei Soudouki GN 7Please One Peace US$13.95 April 11
My Coworker Has a Secret! GN 1Please Tokyopop US$13.99 April 11
My Dress-Up Darling GN 8Please Square Enix Manga US$14.99 April 11
My Isekai Life GN 6Please Square Enix Manga US$12.99 April 11
My New Life as a Cat GN 1Please Seven Seas US$13.99 April 11
No Longer Allowed In Another World GN 2Please Seven Seas US$13.99 April 11
Orient GN 14Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 April 11
Parallel Paradise GN 13Please Seven Seas US$13.99 April 11
Pokémon: Sword & Shield GN 6Please Viz Media US$4.99 April 11
Real Account Omnibus GN 21-22Please Kodansha USA US$19.99 April 11
Sakamoto Days GN 7Please Viz Media US$9.99 April 11
Sengoku Youko GN 1Please Tokyopop US$13.99 April 11
Shonen Note: Boy Soprano GN 3Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 April 11
Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie GN 12Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 April 11
Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle GN 20Please Viz Media US$9.99 April 11
Snow Fairy GNPlease Tokyopop US$13.99 April 11
There's No Freaking Way I'll Be Your Lover! Unless... GN 1Please Seven Seas US$13.99 April 11
This Is Screwed Up, but I Was Reincarnated as a GIRL in Another World! GN 6Please Seven Seas US$12.99 April 11
Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games is Tough for Mobs GN 7Please Seven Seas US$12.99 April 11
To Your Eternity GN 18Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 April 11
Witchcraft Works GN 17Please Vertical US$12.95 April 11
World's End Harem: After World GN 14Please Seven Seas US$13.99 April 11
World’s End Harem: Fantasia GN 8Please Seven Seas US$13.99 April 11
Yuuna and the Haunted Hot Springs GN 23Please Seven Seas US$12.99 April 11

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Black or White GN 6Please Viz Media US$6.99 April 11
Case Closed GN 86Cite Viz Media US$6.99 April 11
Chronicles of an Aristocrat Reborn in Another World GN 6AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$9.99 April 11
Dandadan GN 3Please Viz Media US$6.99 April 11
Don't Be Cruel GN 11Please Viz Media US$6.99 April 11
Dungeon Builder: The Demon King's Labyrinth is a Modern City! GN 7Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 11
The Fable GN 13Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 April 11
Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest GN 12Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 April 11
Gang King GN 4Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 April 11
Giant Killing GN 36Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 April 11
GUNBURED x SISTERS GN 4Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 11
The Hunters Guild: Red Hood GN 3Please Viz Media US$6.99 April 11
The Ideal Sponger Life GN 13Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 11
Kaiju No. 8 GN 6Please Viz Media US$6.99 April 11
Komi Can't Communicate GN 24Please Viz Media US$6.99 April 11
Life 2: Giver/Taker GN 2Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 April 11
Malevolent Spirits: Mononogatari GN 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 11
Momo the blood taker GN 4Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 11
My New Life as a Cat GN 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 11
No Longer Allowed In Another World GN 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 11
Police in a Pod GN 22Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 April 11
Real Account Omnibus GN 21-22Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 April 11
Rebuild World GN 3Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 April 10
Rent-A-Girlfriend GN 18Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 April 11
Sakamoto Days GN 7Please Viz Media US$6.99 April 11
Shonen Note: Boy Soprano GN 3Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 April 11
Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie GN 12Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 April 11
Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle GN 20Please Viz Media US$6.99 April 11
There's No Freaking Way I'll Be Your Lover! Unless... GN 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 11
Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games is Tough for Mobs GN 7Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 11
To Your Eternity GN 18Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 April 11
Tokyo Revengers GN 30Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 April 11
Witchcraft Works GN 17Please Vertical US$7.99 April 11

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Free Life Fantasy Online: Immortal Princess Novel 2Please Seven Seas US$14.99 April 11
Katanagatari Novel 3Cite Vertical US$19.95 April 11
Magical Explorer Novel 4AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$14.99 April 11
She Professed Herself Pupil of the Wise Man Novel 6Please Seven Seas US$14.99 April 11
Skeleton Knight in Another World Novel 10Please Seven Seas US$13.99 April 11
The Strange Adventure of a Broke Mercenary Novel 7Please Seven Seas US$14.99 April 11

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Chillin' in Another World with Level 2 Super Cheat Powers Novel 9Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 April 10
The Game Master has Logged In to Another World Novel 2Cite J-Novel Club US$7.99 April 14
The Invincible Little Lady Novel 2AnimeNewsNetwork J-Novel Club US$7.99 April 11
Magical Explorer Novel 4Please Yen Press US$8.99 April 11
Raven of the Inner Palace Novel 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 13
Reborn as a Space Mercenary: I Woke Up Piloting the Strongest Starship! Novel 6Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 13
Reincarnated Mage with Inferior Eyes: Breezing through the Future as an Oppressed Ex-Hero Novel 7Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 April 10
The Reincarnated Princess Spends Another Day Skipping Story Routes Novel 7Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 April 10
Seventh Novel 3Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 April 14
She Professed Herself Pupil of the Wise Man Novel 6Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 11
Survival in Another World with My Mistress! Novel 5Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 13
Survival Strategies of a Corrupt Aristocrat Novel 1Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 April 13

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Ghostwire: Tokyo Xbox Series X|S gamePlease Bethesda US$59.99 April 12
Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection PS4, Switch, PC gameCite CAPCOM US$59.99 April 14
Process of Elimination PS4, Switch gameAnimeNewsNetwork NIS America US$39.99 April 11
Process of Elimination: Deluxe Edition PS4, Switch gamePlease NIS America US$49.99 April 11


Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.
follow-up of North American Anime, Manga Releases, April 2-8
