News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, April 2-8
posted on by Alex Mateo
Record of Ragnarok, Fantasista Doll anime; Tista, Please Go Home, Miss Akutsu! manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Cowboy Bebop 25th Anniversary Limited Edition BD
|Crunchyroll/Funimation
|US$84.98
|April 4
Cowboy Bebop 25th Anniversary Special Edition BD
|Crunchyroll/Funimation
|US$64.98
|April 4
Fantasista Doll BD
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$49.98
|April 4
Record of Ragnarok Season 1 BD
|Viz Media
|US$44.98
|April 4
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Attack on Titan Omnibus Graphic Novel (GN) 10
|Kodansha USA
|US$19.99
|April 4
Bite Maker: The King's Omega GN 7
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|April 4
Cinderella Closet GN 1
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|April 4
Daigo The Beast: Umehara Fighting Gamers! GN 5
|Udon Entertainment
|US$19.99
|April 5
Dr. Stone GN 25
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|April 4
Gacha Girls Corps GN 3
|Kaiten Books
|US$13.99
|April 7
GAME: Between the Suits GN 3
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|April 4
Kaguya-sama: Love is War GN 25
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|April 4
The Knight Blooms Behind Castle Walls GN 2
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|April 4
Let's Buy the Land and Cultivate It in a Different World GN 3
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|April 4
Lovesick Ellie GN 9
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|April 4
Might as Well Cheat: I Got Transported to Another World Where I Can Live My Wildest Dreams! GN 5
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|April 4
Moriarty the Patriot GN 11
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|April 4
My Love Mix-Up! GN 7
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|April 4
My Sister, The Cat GN 2
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|April 4
One Piece GN 102
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|April 4
Please Go Home, Miss Akutsu! GN 1
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|April 4
Quality Assurance in Another World GN 1
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|April 4
Rainbow Days GN 3
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|April 4
Romantic Killer GN 3 (color)
|Viz Media
|US$16.99
|April 4
She professed herself pupil of the wise man. GN 8
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|April 4
Snow White with the Red Hair GN 24
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|April 4
Sweat and Soap GN Box Set 2
|Kodansha USA
|US$64.95
|April 4
Tista GN 1
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|April 4
World End Solte GN 2
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|April 4
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Chihayafuru GN 37
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|April 4
Chihiro-kun Only Has Eyes For Me GN 8
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|April 4
Cinderella Closet GN 1
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 4
Don't Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro GN 14
|Seven Seas
|US$7.99
|April 4
Dr. Stone GN 25
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|April 4
The God-Tier Guardian and the Love of Six Princesses GN 7
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|April 4
Kaguya-sama: Love is War GN 25
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|April 4
The Knight Blooms Behind Castle Walls GN 2
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 4
Let's Buy the Land and Cultivate It in a Different World GN 3
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 4
Life GN 2
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|April 4
Lovely Muco! GN 1
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|April 4
Medaka Kuroiwa is Impervious to My Charms GN 6
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|April 4
MF Ghost GN 12
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|April 4
Moriarty the Patriot GN 11
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|April 4
My Love Mix-Up! GN 7
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|April 4
My Sister, The Cat GN 2
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 4
One Piece GN 102
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|April 4
Orient GN 14
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|April 4
Phantom of the Idol GN 5
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|April 4
Please Go Home, Miss Akutsu! GN 1
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 4
Rainbow Days GN 3
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|April 4
Raised by the Demon Kings! GN 7
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|April 4
Romantic Killer GN 3 (color)
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|April 4
The Saga of Lioncourt GN 4
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|April 5
She professed herself pupil of the wise man. GN 8
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 4
Snow White with the Red Hair GN 24
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|April 4
Tista GN 1
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|April 4
Watari-kun's ****** Is about to Collapse GN 13
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|April 4
World End Solte GN 2
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 4
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Irina: The Vampire Cosmonaut Novel 4
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|April 4
The Weakest Tamer Began a Journey to Pick Up Trash Novel 3
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|April 4
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 5 Novel 3
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|April 5
Bibliophile Princess Novel 6
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|April 6
Black Summoner Novel 12
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|April 7
Holmes of Kyoto Novel 14
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|April 6
The Ideal Sponger Life Novel 11
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|April 6
The Master of Ragnarok & Blesser of Einherjar Novel 22
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|April 6
The Misfit of Demon King Academy Act 1 Novel 4
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|April 7
Private Tutor to the Duke's Daughter Novel 7
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|April 6
To Another World... with Land Mines! Novel 6
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|April 4
The World's Fastest Level Up Novel 3
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 6
Video Game Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
GrimGrimoire OnceMore Switch, PS5, PS4 game
|NIS America
|US$49.99
|April 4
Other Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
A History of Modern Manga Book (hardcover)
|Insight
|US$39.99
|April 4
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.