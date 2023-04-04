×
News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, April 2-8

posted on by Alex Mateo
Record of Ragnarok, Fantasista Doll anime; Tista, Please Go Home, Miss Akutsu! manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Cowboy Bebop 25th Anniversary Limited Edition BDPlease Crunchyroll/Funimation US$84.98 April 4
Cowboy Bebop 25th Anniversary Special Edition BDCite Crunchyroll/Funimation US$64.98 April 4
Fantasista Doll BDAnimeNewsNetwork Sentai Filmworks US$49.98 April 4
Record of Ragnarok Season 1 BDPlease Viz Media US$44.98 April 4

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Attack on Titan Omnibus Graphic Novel (GN) 10Please Kodansha USA US$19.99 April 4
Bite Maker: The King's Omega GN 7Cite Seven Seas US$12.99 April 4
Cinderella Closet GN 1AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$13.99 April 4
Daigo The Beast: Umehara Fighting Gamers! GN 5Please Udon Entertainment US$19.99 April 5
Dr. Stone GN 25Please Viz Media US$9.99 April 4
Gacha Girls Corps GN 3Please Kaiten Books US$13.99 April 7
GAME: Between the Suits GN 3Please Seven Seas US$14.99 April 4
Kaguya-sama: Love is War GN 25Please Viz Media US$9.99 April 4
The Knight Blooms Behind Castle Walls GN 2Please Seven Seas US$13.99 April 4
Let's Buy the Land and Cultivate It in a Different World GN 3Please Seven Seas US$13.99 April 4
Lovesick Ellie GN 9Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 April 4
Might as Well Cheat: I Got Transported to Another World Where I Can Live My Wildest Dreams! GN 5Please Seven Seas US$13.99 April 4
Moriarty the Patriot GN 11Please Viz Media US$9.99 April 4
My Love Mix-Up! GN 7Please Viz Media US$9.99 April 4
My Sister, The Cat GN 2Please Seven Seas US$13.99 April 4
One Piece GN 102Please Viz Media US$9.99 April 4
Please Go Home, Miss Akutsu! GN 1Please Seven Seas US$13.99 April 4
Quality Assurance in Another World GN 1Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 April 4
Rainbow Days GN 3Please Viz Media US$9.99 April 4
Romantic Killer GN 3 (color)Please Viz Media US$16.99 April 4
She professed herself pupil of the wise man. GN 8Please Seven Seas US$12.99 April 4
Snow White with the Red Hair GN 24Please Viz Media US$9.99 April 4
Sweat and Soap GN Box Set 2Please Kodansha USA US$64.95 April 4
Tista GN 1Please Viz Media US$9.99 April 4
World End Solte GN 2Please Seven Seas US$12.99 April 4

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Chihayafuru GN 37Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 April 4
Chihiro-kun Only Has Eyes For Me GN 8Cite Kodansha USA US$10.99 April 4
Cinderella Closet GN 1AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$9.99 April 4
Don't Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro GN 14Please Seven Seas US$7.99 April 4
Dr. Stone GN 25Please Viz Media US$6.99 April 4
The God-Tier Guardian and the Love of Six Princesses GN 7Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 April 4
Kaguya-sama: Love is War GN 25Please Viz Media US$6.99 April 4
The Knight Blooms Behind Castle Walls GN 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 4
Let's Buy the Land and Cultivate It in a Different World GN 3Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 4
Life GN 2Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 April 4
Lovely Muco! GN 1Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 April 4
Medaka Kuroiwa is Impervious to My Charms GN 6Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 April 4
MF Ghost GN 12Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 April 4
Moriarty the Patriot GN 11Please Viz Media US$6.99 April 4
My Love Mix-Up! GN 7Please Viz Media US$6.99 April 4
My Sister, The Cat GN 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 4
One Piece GN 102Please Viz Media US$6.99 April 4
Orient GN 14Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 April 4
Phantom of the Idol GN 5Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 April 4
Please Go Home, Miss Akutsu! GN 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 4
Rainbow Days GN 3Please Viz Media US$6.99 April 4
Raised by the Demon Kings! GN 7Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 April 4
Romantic Killer GN 3 (color)Please Viz Media US$11.99 April 4
The Saga of Lioncourt GN 4Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 April 5
She professed herself pupil of the wise man. GN 8Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 4
Snow White with the Red Hair GN 24Please Viz Media US$6.99 April 4
Tista GN 1Please Viz Media US$6.99 April 4
Watari-kun's ****** Is about to Collapse GN 13Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 April 4
World End Solte GN 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 4

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Irina: The Vampire Cosmonaut Novel 4Please Seven Seas US$14.99 April 4
The Weakest Tamer Began a Journey to Pick Up Trash Novel 3Please Seven Seas US$14.99 April 4

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 5 Novel 3Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 April 5
Bibliophile Princess Novel 6Cite J-Novel Club US$7.99 April 6
Black Summoner Novel 12AnimeNewsNetwork J-Novel Club US$7.99 April 7
Holmes of Kyoto Novel 14Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 April 6
The Ideal Sponger Life Novel 11Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 April 6
The Master of Ragnarok & Blesser of Einherjar Novel 22Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 April 6
The Misfit of Demon King Academy Act 1 Novel 4Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 April 7
Private Tutor to the Duke's Daughter Novel 7Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 April 6
To Another World... with Land Mines! Novel 6Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 April 4
The World's Fastest Level Up Novel 3Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 6

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
GrimGrimoire OnceMore Switch, PS5, PS4 gameAnimeNewsNetwork NIS America US$49.99 April 4

Other Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
A History of Modern Manga Book (hardcover)AnimeNewsNetwork Insight US$39.99 April 4

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.
