North American Anime, Manga Releases, March 26-April 1
posted on by Alex Mateo
DEEMO Memorial Keys, Mieruko-chan anime; The Valiant Must Fall, Tombs: Junji Ito Story Collection manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Arifureta - From Commonplace to World's Strongest Season 2 BD/DVD
|Crunchyroll/Funimation
|US$64.98
|March 28
Arifureta - From Commonplace to World's Strongest Season 2 Limited Edition BD/DVD
|Crunchyroll/Funimation
|US$84.98
|March 28
Attack on Titan The Final Season Part 2 BD/DVD
|Crunchyroll/Funimation
|US$64.98
|March 28
Attack on Titan The Final Season Part 2 Limited Edition BD/DVD
|Crunchyroll/Funimation
|US$84.98
|March 28
DEEMO Memorial Keys BD/DVD
|Shout! Factory
|US$26.98
|March 28
Lupin III: Swallowtail Tattoo BD
|Discotek
|US$24.95
|March 28
Mieruko-chan BD/DVD
|Crunchyroll/Funimation
|US$64.98
|March 28
Mieruko-chan Limited Edition BD/DVD
|Crunchyroll/Funimation
|US$84.98
|March 28
Mononoke BD
|Discotek
|US$39.95
|March 28
Treasure Island BD
|Discotek
|US$49.95
|March 28
Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon Season 2 Part 1 Limited Edition BD
|Viz Media
|US$79.99
|March 28
Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon Season 2 Part 1 DVD
|Viz Media
|US$39.99
|March 28
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Asumi-chan Is Interested in Lesbian Brothels! GN 2
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|March 28
Beauty and the Feast GN 7
|Square Enix Manga
|US$14.99
|March 28
Box of Light GN 2
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|March 28
Dai Dark GN 5
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|March 28
Farming Life in Another World GN 8
|One Peace
|US$11.95
|March 28
Fire Force Omnibus GN 3
|Kodansha USA
|US$19.99
|March 28
Fist of the North Star GN 8 (hardcover)
|Viz Media
|US$19.99
|March 28
Sayonara, Football: Farewell, My Dear Cramer GN 16
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|March 28
Konohana Kitan GN 12
|Tokyopop
|US$12.99
|March 28
Les Miserables Omnibus GN 2
|Seven Seas
|US$19.99
|March 28
No. 6 Omnibus GN 2
|Kodansha USA
|US$24.99
|March 28
The Seven Deadly Sins GN Box Set 4
|Kodansha USA
|US$76.93
|March 28
Soul Eater: Perfect Edition GN 10 (hardcover)
|Square Enix Manga
|US$22.99
|March 28
The Strongest Sage With the Weakest Crest GN 11
|Square Enix Manga
|US$12.99
|March 28
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime GN 21
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|March 28
Tombs: Junji Ito Story Collection GN (hardcover)
|Viz Media
|US$25.00
|March 28
The Valiant Must Fall GN 1
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|March 28
The Villainess and the Demon Knight GN 1
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|March 28
Welcome Back Aureole GN
|Tokyopop
|US$13.99
|March 28
When Will Ayumu Make His Move? GN 10
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|March 28
Why Don't You Eat Me, My Dear Wolf? GN
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|March 28
Wistoria: Wand and Sword GN 3
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|March 28
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Bootsleg GN 3
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|March 28
Boss Bride Days GN 3
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|March 28
Box of Light GN 2
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 28
Candy Flurry GNs 1-3
|Viz Media
|US$6.99 each
|March 28
Cells at Work! White Brigade GN 4
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|March 29
A Couple of Cuckoos GN 10
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|March 28
Dai Dark GN 5
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 28
DAYS GN 34
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|March 28
Fist of the North Star GN 8
|Viz Media
|US$13.99
|March 28
Gamaran: Shura GN 6
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|March 28
I Parry Everything: What Do You Mean I'm the Strongest? I'm Not Even an Adventurer Yet! GN 1
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|March 29
Les Miserables GN 3-4
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|March 28
Magu-chan: God of Destruction GN 7
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|March 28
Papa and Daddy's Home Cooking GN 3
|MediBang
|US$4.99
|March 28
That's My Atypical Girl GN 8
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|March 28
Tombs: Junji Ito Story Collection GN
|Viz Media
|US$16.99
|March 28
The Valiant Must Fall GN 1
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 28
Wistoria: Wand and Sword GN 3
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|March 28
The Yokai Caretaker GNs 4-7
|MediBang
|US$4.99 each
|March 28
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Arifureta - From Commonplace to World's Strongest Novel 12
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|March 28
Naruto's Story: Uzumaki Naruto and the Spiral Destiny Novel
|Viz Media
|US$10.99
|March 28
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Classroom of the Elite: Year 2 Novel 4.5
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 30
Full Metal Panic! Short Stories Novel 5
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|March 31
Naruto's Story: Uzumaki Naruto and the Spiral Destiny Novel
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|March 28
Seirei Gensouki: Spirit Chronicle Novel 22
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|March 31
Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games is Tough for Mobs Novel 9
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 30
VTuber Legend: How I Went Viral after Forgetting to Turn Off My Stream Novel 4
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|March 27
Video Game Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Norn9: Var Commons Switch game
|Aksys Games
|US$49.99
|March 30
Other Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Visions 2022 Illustrators Book Artbook
|Yen Press
|US$44.99
|March 28
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.