News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, March 26-April 1

posted on by Alex Mateo
DEEMO Memorial Keys, Mieruko-chan anime; The Valiant Must Fall, Tombs: Junji Ito Story Collection manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Arifureta - From Commonplace to World's Strongest Season 2 BD/DVDPlease Crunchyroll/Funimation US$64.98 March 28
Arifureta - From Commonplace to World's Strongest Season 2 Limited Edition BD/DVDCite Crunchyroll/Funimation US$84.98 March 28
Attack on Titan The Final Season Part 2 BD/DVDAnimeNewsNetwork Crunchyroll/Funimation US$64.98 March 28
Attack on Titan The Final Season Part 2 Limited Edition BD/DVDPlease Crunchyroll/Funimation US$84.98 March 28
DEEMO Memorial Keys BD/DVDPlease Shout! Factory US$26.98 March 28
Lupin III: Swallowtail Tattoo BDPlease Discotek US$24.95 March 28
Mieruko-chan BD/DVDPlease Crunchyroll/Funimation US$64.98 March 28
Mieruko-chan Limited Edition BD/DVDPlease Crunchyroll/Funimation US$84.98 March 28
Mononoke BDPlease Discotek US$39.95 March 28
Treasure Island BDPlease Discotek US$49.95 March 28
Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon Season 2 Part 1 Limited Edition BDPlease Viz Media US$79.99 March 28
Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon Season 2 Part 1 DVDPlease Viz Media US$39.99 March 28

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Asumi-chan Is Interested in Lesbian Brothels! Graphic Novel (GN) 2Please Seven Seas US$14.99 March 28
Beauty and the Feast GN 7Cite Square Enix Manga US$14.99 March 28
Box of Light GN 2AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$13.99 March 28
Dai Dark GN 5Please Seven Seas US$13.99 March 28
Farming Life in Another World GN 8Please One Peace US$11.95 March 28
Fire Force Omnibus GN 3Please Kodansha USA US$19.99 March 28
Fist of the North Star GN 8 (hardcover)Please Viz Media US$19.99 March 28
Sayonara, Football: Farewell, My Dear Cramer GN 16Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 March 28
Konohana Kitan GN 12Please Tokyopop US$12.99 March 28
Les Miserables Omnibus GN 2Please Seven Seas US$19.99 March 28
No. 6 Omnibus GN 2Please Kodansha USA US$24.99 March 28
The Seven Deadly Sins GN Box Set 4Please Kodansha USA US$76.93 March 28
Soul Eater: Perfect Edition GN 10 (hardcover)Please Square Enix Manga US$22.99 March 28
The Strongest Sage With the Weakest Crest GN 11Please Square Enix Manga US$12.99 March 28
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime GN 21Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 March 28
Tombs: Junji Ito Story Collection GN (hardcover)Please Viz Media US$25.00 March 28
The Valiant Must Fall GN 1Please Seven Seas US$15.99 March 28
The Villainess and the Demon Knight GN 1Please Seven Seas US$14.99 March 28
Welcome Back Aureole GNPlease Tokyopop US$13.99 March 28
When Will Ayumu Make His Move? GN 10Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 March 28
Why Don't You Eat Me, My Dear Wolf? GNPlease Seven Seas US$15.99 March 28
Wistoria: Wand and Sword GN 3Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 March 28

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Bootsleg GN 3Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 March 28
Boss Bride Days GN 3Cite Kodansha USA US$10.99 March 28
Box of Light GN 2AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$9.99 March 28
Candy Flurry GNs 1-3Please Viz Media US$6.99 each March 28
Cells at Work! White Brigade GN 4Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 March 29
A Couple of Cuckoos GN 10Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 March 28
Dai Dark GN 5Please Seven Seas US$9.99 March 28
DAYS GN 34Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 March 28
Fist of the North Star GN 8Please Viz Media US$13.99 March 28
Gamaran: Shura GN 6Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 March 28
I Parry Everything: What Do You Mean I'm the Strongest? I'm Not Even an Adventurer Yet! GN 1Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 March 29
Les Miserables GN 3-4Please Seven Seas US$12.99 March 28
Magu-chan: God of Destruction GN 7Please Viz Media US$6.99 March 28
Papa and Daddy's Home Cooking GN 3Please MediBang US$4.99 March 28
That's My Atypical Girl GN 8Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 March 28
Tombs: Junji Ito Story Collection GNPlease Viz Media US$16.99 March 28
The Valiant Must Fall GN 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 March 28
Wistoria: Wand and Sword GN 3Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 March 28
The Yokai Caretaker GNs 4-7Please MediBang US$4.99 each March 28

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Arifureta - From Commonplace to World's Strongest Novel 12Cite Seven Seas US$14.99 March 28
Naruto's Story: Uzumaki Naruto and the Spiral Destiny NovelAnimeNewsNetwork Viz Media US$10.99 March 28

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Classroom of the Elite: Year 2 Novel 4.5Please Seven Seas US$9.99 March 30
Full Metal Panic! Short Stories Novel 5Cite J-Novel Club US$7.99 March 31
Naruto's Story: Uzumaki Naruto and the Spiral Destiny NovelAnimeNewsNetwork Viz Media US$6.99 March 28
Seirei Gensouki: Spirit Chronicle Novel 22Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 March 31
Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games is Tough for Mobs Novel 9Please Seven Seas US$9.99 March 30
VTuber Legend: How I Went Viral after Forgetting to Turn Off My Stream Novel 4Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 March 27

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Norn9: Var Commons Switch gameAnimeNewsNetwork Aksys Games US$49.99 March 30

Other Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Visions 2022 Illustrators Book ArtbookAnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$44.99 March 28

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.
