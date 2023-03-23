News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, March 19-25
posted on by Alex Mateo
Jujutsu Kaisen 0, Saiyuki Reload -ZEROIN- anime; Call the Name of the Night, Insomniacs After School manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Final Examination Kujira: Progressive BDPlease
|Media Blasters
|US$19.99
|March 21
|Jujutsu Kaisen 0 BDCite
|Crunchyroll/Funimation
|US$34.98
|March 21
|Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Lenticular Cover Edition BDAnimeNewsNetwork
|Crunchyroll/Funimation
|US$39.98
|March 21
|Kill Me Baby BDPlease
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$59.98
|March 21
|Levius BDPlease
|Viz Media
|US$44.98
|March 21
|One Piece Season 12 BD/DVD 3Please
|Crunchyroll/Funimation
|US$44.98
|March 21
|Saiyuki Reload -ZEROIN- BDPlease
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$69.98
|March 21
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|2.5 Dimensional Seduction Graphic Novel (GN) 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|March 21
|Alice in Borderland GN 5Cite
|Viz Media
|US$19.99
|March 21
|The Ancient Magus' Bride: Wizard's Blue GN 6AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|March 21
|Arifureta - From Commonplace to World’s Strongest GN 10Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|March 21
|Beast Complex GN 2Please
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|March 21
|Call the Name of the Night GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|March 21
|Captain Corinth: The Galactic Navy Officer Becomes An Adventurer GN 2Please
|One Peace
|US$12.95
|March 21
|Children of the Whales GN 21Please
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|March 21
|Coffee Moon GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|March 21
|A Condition Called Love GN 2Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|March 21
|Crazy Food Truck GN 3Please
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|March 21
|Do You Like Big Girls? GN 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|March 21
|Doughnuts Under a Crescent Moon GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|March 21
|The Duke of Death and His Maid GN 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|March 21
|The Eccentric Doctor of the Moon Flower Kingdom GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|March 21
|Goblin Slayer Side Story II: Dai Katana GN 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|March 21
|Happy of the End GN 2Please
|KUMA
|US$14.95
|March 21
|Hirano and Kagiura GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|March 21
|His Majesty the Demon King's Housekeeper GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|March 21
|I Kept Pressing the 100-Million-Year Button and Came Out on Top GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|March 21
|In the Clear Moonlit Dusk GN 3Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|March 21
|In the Land of Leadale GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|March 21
|Insomniacs After School GN 1Please
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|March 21
|It's Just Not My Night: Tale of a Fallen Vampire Queen GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|March 21
|Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? II GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|March 21
|I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level GN 10Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|March 21
|Jujutsu Kaisen GN 19Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|March 21
|Kin-iro Mosaic: Best Wishes GNPlease
|Yen Press
|US$16.99
|March 21
|Lazy Dungeon Master GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|March 21
|Love of Kill GN 11Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|March 21
|Mobile Suit Gundam Thunderbolt GN 19Please
|Viz Media
|US$14.99
|March 21
|MonsTABOO GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|March 21
|My [Repair] Skill Became a Versatile Cheat, So I Think I'll Open a Weapon Shop GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|March 21
|Noragami Omnibus GN 4Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$19.99
|March 21
|Orochi: Perfect Edition GN 4 (hardcover)Please
|Viz Media
|US$26.99
|March 21
|The Otherworlder, Exploring the Dungeon GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|March 21
|Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World GN 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|March 21
|Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! GN 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|March 21
|Re:Zero: The Frozen Bond GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|March 21
|The Seven Deadly Sins Omnibus GN 9Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$19.99
|March 21
|She Loves to Cook, and She Loves to Eat GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|March 21
|Shy GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|March 21
|The Skull Dragon's Precious Daughter GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|March 21
|So What's Wrong with Getting Reborn as a Goblin? GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|March 21
|SPY×FAMILY GN 9Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|March 21
|Studio Apartment, Good Lighting, Angel Included GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|March 21
|Touring After the Apocalypse GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|March 21
|The Tunnel to Summer, the Exit of Goodbyes: Ultramarine GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|March 21
|UQ Holder! GN 28Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|March 21
|Usagi Yojimbo Saga GN 7Please
|Dark Horse
|US$29.99
|March 22
|The Villainess Stans the Heroes: Playing the Antagonist to Support Her Faves! GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|March 21
|Yowamushi Pedal GN 22Please
|Yen Press
|US$23.99
|March 21
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Alice in Borderland GN 5Please
|Viz Media
|US$13.99
|March 21
|The Ancient Magus' Bride: Wizard's Blue GN 6Cite
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 21
|And Yet, You Are So Sweet GN 7AnimeNewsNetwork
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|March 21
|Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You. GN 5Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|March 21
|Arifureta - From Commonplace to World’s Strongest GN 10Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 21
|Banished from the Hero's Party, I Decided to Live a Quiet Life in the Countryside GN 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|March 21
|Beast Complex GN 2Please
|Viz Media
|US$8.99
|March 21
|Blue Lock GN 18Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|March 21
|Bungo Stray Dogs: Wan! GN 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|March 21
|The Café Terrace and Its Goddesses GN 6Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|March 21
|Call the Name of the Night GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|March 21
|A Cave King’s Road to Paradise: Climbing to the Top with My Almighty Mining Skills! GN 1Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|March 22
|Children of the Whales GN 21Please
|Viz Media
|US$8.99
|March 21
|Coffee Moon GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|March 21
|Crazy Food Truck GN 3Please
|Viz Media
|US$8.99
|March 21
|Doughnuts Under a Crescent Moon GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 21
|The Duke of Death and His Maid GN 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 21
|The Eccentric Doctor of the Moon Flower Kingdom GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 21
|Gamaran GN 7Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|March 21
|A Girl & Her Guard Dog GN 8Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|March 21
|Goblin Slayer Side Story II: Dai Katana GN 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|March 21
|GTO: Paradise Lost GN 20Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|March 21
|Hirano and Kagiura GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|March 21
|His Majesty the Demon King's Housekeeper GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$9.99
|March 21
|Housekeeping Mage From Another World: Making Your Adventures Feel Like Home! GN 4Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|March 22
|I Kept Pressing the 100-Million-Year Button and Came Out on Top GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|March 21
|In the Land of Leadale GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|March 21
|Insomniacs After School GN 1Please
|Viz Media
|US$8.99
|March 21
|It's Just Not My Night: Tale of a Fallen Vampire Queen GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 21
|Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? II GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|March 21
|I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level GN 10Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|March 21
|Jujutsu Kaisen GN 19Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|March 21
|Kin-iro Mosaic: Best Wishes GNPlease
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|March 21
|Lady Rose Just Wants to Be a Commoner! GN 2Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|March 22
|Lazy Dungeon Master GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 21
|Love of Kill GN 11Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|March 21
|MonsTABOO GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|March 21
|My [Repair] Skill Became a Versatile Cheat, So I Think I'll Open a Weapon Shop GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 21
|Orochi: Perfect Edition GN 4Please
|Viz Media
|US$17.99
|March 21
|The Otherworlder, Exploring the Dungeon GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|March 21
|Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World GN 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|March 21
|Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! GN 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|March 21
|Reborn to Master the Blade: From Hero-King to Extraordinary Squire ♀ GN 4Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|March 22
|Re:Zero: The Frozen Bond GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|March 21
|Shadows House GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|March 21
|She Loves to Cook, and She Loves to Eat GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|March 21
|She's My Knight GN 3Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|March 21
|Shy GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|March 21
|So What's Wrong with Getting Reborn as a Goblin? GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|March 21
|SPY×FAMILY GN 9Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|March 21
|Studio Apartment, Good Lighting, Angel Included GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|March 21
|Touring After the Apocalypse GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|March 21
|The Tunnel to Summer, the Exit of Goodbyes: Ultramarine GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 21
|UQ Holder! GN 28Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$5.99
|March 21
|The Villainess Stans the Heroes: Playing the Antagonist to Support Her Faves! GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|March 21
|Yowamushi Pedal GN 22Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|March 21
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Banished from the Hero's Party, I Decided to Live a Quiet Life in the Countryside Novel 8Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|March 21
|The Executioner and Her Way of Life Novel 6Cite
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|March 21
|Final Fantasy VII Remake: Traces of Two Pasts Novel (hardcover)AnimeNewsNetwork
|Square Enix Books
|US$24.99
|March 21
|Higehiro: After Getting Rejected, I Shaved and Took in a High School Runaway Novel 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|March 21
|Hollow Regalia Novel 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|March 21
|Ishura Novel 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|March 21
|Magistellus Bad Trip Novel 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|March 21
|Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Novel 21Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|March 21
|Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World Novel 11Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|March 21
|Overlord Novel 15 (hardcover)Please
|Yen Press
|US$19.99
|March 21
|Rascal Does Not Dream of a Lost Singer NovelPlease
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|March 21
|Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Novel 21Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|March 21
|Secrets of the Silent Witch Novel 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|March 21
|Sword Art Online Novel 26Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|March 21
|Though I Am an Inept Villainess: Tale of the Butterfly-Rat Body Swap in the Maiden Court Novel 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|March 21
|Vivy Prototype Novel 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|March 21
|Wandering Witch - The Journey of Elaina Novel 10Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|March 21
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|7th Time Loop: The Villainess Enjoys a Carefree Life Married to Her Worst Enemy! Novel 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 21
|Arifureta - From Commonplace to World’s Strongest Novel 13Cite
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|March 24
|Banished from the Hero's Party, I Decided to Live a Quiet Life in the Countryside Novel 8AnimeNewsNetwork
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|March 21
|The Conqueror from a Dying Kingdom Novel 3Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|March 23
|The Executioner and Her Way of Life Novel 6Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|March 21
|Final Fantasy VII Remake: Traces of Two Pasts NovelPlease
|Square Enix Books
|US$14.99
|March 21
|Higehiro: After Getting Rejected, I Shaved and Took in a High School Runaway Novel 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|March 21
|Hollow Regalia Novel 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|March 21
|Ishura Novel 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|March 21
|Magistellus Bad Trip Novel 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$7.99
|March 21
|My Quiet Blacksmith Life in Another World Novel 6Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|March 24
|Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World Novel 11Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|March 21
|Overlord Novel 15Please
|Yen Press
|US$9.99
|March 21
|Rascal Does Not Dream of a Lost Singer NovelPlease
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|March 21
|Record of Wortenia War Novel 18Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|March 20
|Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Novel 21Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|March 21
|Secrets of the Silent Witch Novel 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|March 21
|The Strange Adventure of a Broke Mercenary Novel 7Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 21
|Sword Art Online Novel 26Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|March 21
|Wandering Witch - The Journey of Elaina Novel 10Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|March 21
Video Game Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key Switch, PS5, PS4, PC gamePlease
|Koei Tecmo
|US$59.99
|March 23
|Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom – The Prince's Edition Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One gameCite
|Bandai Namco
|US$59.99
|March 21
|Resident Evil 4 PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, PC gameAnimeNewsNetwork
|CAPCOM
|US$59.99
|March 24
Other Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Chocobo and the Airship: A Final Fantasy Picture Book book (hardcover)AnimeNewsNetwork
|Square Enix Books
|US$17.99
|March 21
