News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, March 19-25

posted on by Alex Mateo
Jujutsu Kaisen 0, Saiyuki Reload -ZEROIN- anime; Call the Name of the Night, Insomniacs After School manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Final Examination Kujira: Progressive BDPlease Media Blasters US$19.99 March 21
Jujutsu Kaisen 0 BDCite Crunchyroll/Funimation US$34.98 March 21
Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Lenticular Cover Edition BDAnimeNewsNetwork Crunchyroll/Funimation US$39.98 March 21
Kill Me Baby BDPlease Sentai Filmworks US$59.98 March 21
Levius BDPlease Viz Media US$44.98 March 21
One Piece Season 12 BD/DVD 3Please Crunchyroll/Funimation US$44.98 March 21
Saiyuki Reload -ZEROIN- BDPlease Sentai Filmworks US$69.98 March 21

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
2.5 Dimensional Seduction Graphic Novel (GN) 5Please Seven Seas US$13.99 March 21
Alice in Borderland GN 5Cite Viz Media US$19.99 March 21
The Ancient Magus' Bride: Wizard's Blue GN 6AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$12.99 March 21
Arifureta - From Commonplace to World’s Strongest GN 10Please Seven Seas US$12.99 March 21
Beast Complex GN 2Please Viz Media US$12.99 March 21
Call the Name of the Night GN 1Please Yen Press US$12.99 March 21
Captain Corinth: The Galactic Navy Officer Becomes An Adventurer GN 2Please One Peace US$12.95 March 21
Children of the Whales GN 21Please Viz Media US$12.99 March 21
Coffee Moon GN 2Please Yen Press US$12.99 March 21
A Condition Called Love GN 2Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 March 21
Crazy Food Truck GN 3Please Viz Media US$12.99 March 21
Do You Like Big Girls? GN 6Please Seven Seas US$13.99 March 21
Doughnuts Under a Crescent Moon GN 4Please Seven Seas US$13.99 March 21
The Duke of Death and His Maid GN 5Please Seven Seas US$12.99 March 21
The Eccentric Doctor of the Moon Flower Kingdom GN 1Please Seven Seas US$14.99 March 21
Goblin Slayer Side Story II: Dai Katana GN 4Please Yen Press US$12.99 March 21
Happy of the End GN 2Please KUMA US$14.95 March 21
Hirano and Kagiura GN 2Please Yen Press US$12.99 March 21
His Majesty the Demon King's Housekeeper GN 3Please Yen Press US$12.99 March 21
I Kept Pressing the 100-Million-Year Button and Came Out on Top GN 2Please Yen Press US$12.99 March 21
In the Clear Moonlit Dusk GN 3Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 March 21
In the Land of Leadale GN 3Please Yen Press US$12.99 March 21
Insomniacs After School GN 1Please Viz Media US$12.99 March 21
It's Just Not My Night: Tale of a Fallen Vampire Queen GN 3Please Seven Seas US$13.99 March 21
Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? II GN 3Please Yen Press US$12.99 March 21
I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level GN 10Please Yen Press US$12.99 March 21
Jujutsu Kaisen GN 19Please Viz Media US$9.99 March 21
Kin-iro Mosaic: Best Wishes GNPlease Yen Press US$16.99 March 21
Lazy Dungeon Master GN 3Please Seven Seas US$13.99 March 21
Love of Kill GN 11Please Yen Press US$12.99 March 21
Mobile Suit Gundam Thunderbolt GN 19Please Viz Media US$14.99 March 21
MonsTABOO GN 3Please Yen Press US$12.99 March 21
My [Repair] Skill Became a Versatile Cheat, So I Think I'll Open a Weapon Shop GN 3Please Seven Seas US$12.99 March 21
Noragami Omnibus GN 4Please Kodansha USA US$19.99 March 21
Orochi: Perfect Edition GN 4 (hardcover)Please Viz Media US$26.99 March 21
The Otherworlder, Exploring the Dungeon GN 1Please Yen Press US$12.99 March 21
Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World GN 5Please Yen Press US$12.99 March 21
Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! GN 5Please Yen Press US$12.99 March 21
Re:Zero: The Frozen Bond GN 3Please Yen Press US$12.99 March 21
The Seven Deadly Sins Omnibus GN 9Please Kodansha USA US$19.99 March 21
She Loves to Cook, and She Loves to Eat GN 2Please Yen Press US$14.99 March 21
Shy GN 2Please Yen Press US$12.99 March 21
The Skull Dragon's Precious Daughter GN 1Please Seven Seas US$13.99 March 21
So What's Wrong with Getting Reborn as a Goblin? GN 2Please Yen Press US$12.99 March 21
SPY×FAMILY GN 9Please Viz Media US$9.99 March 21
Studio Apartment, Good Lighting, Angel Included GN 2Please Yen Press US$12.99 March 21
Touring After the Apocalypse GN 2Please Yen Press US$12.99 March 21
The Tunnel to Summer, the Exit of Goodbyes: Ultramarine GN 3Please Seven Seas US$12.99 March 21
UQ Holder! GN 28Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 March 21
Usagi Yojimbo Saga GN 7Please Dark Horse US$29.99 March 22
The Villainess Stans the Heroes: Playing the Antagonist to Support Her Faves! GN 1Please Yen Press US$12.99 March 21
Yowamushi Pedal GN 22Please Yen Press US$23.99 March 21

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Alice in Borderland GN 5Please Viz Media US$13.99 March 21
The Ancient Magus' Bride: Wizard's Blue GN 6Cite Seven Seas US$9.99 March 21
And Yet, You Are So Sweet GN 7AnimeNewsNetwork Kodansha USA US$10.99 March 21
Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You. GN 5Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 March 21
Arifureta - From Commonplace to World’s Strongest GN 10Please Seven Seas US$9.99 March 21
Banished from the Hero's Party, I Decided to Live a Quiet Life in the Countryside GN 4Please Yen Press US$6.99 March 21
Beast Complex GN 2Please Viz Media US$8.99 March 21
Blue Lock GN 18Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 March 21
Bungo Stray Dogs: Wan! GN 4Please Yen Press US$6.99 March 21
The Café Terrace and Its Goddesses GN 6Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 March 21
Call the Name of the Night GN 1Please Yen Press US$6.99 March 21
A Cave King’s Road to Paradise: Climbing to the Top with My Almighty Mining Skills! GN 1Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 March 22
Children of the Whales GN 21Please Viz Media US$8.99 March 21
Coffee Moon GN 2Please Yen Press US$6.99 March 21
Crazy Food Truck GN 3Please Viz Media US$8.99 March 21
Doughnuts Under a Crescent Moon GN 4Please Seven Seas US$9.99 March 21
The Duke of Death and His Maid GN 5Please Seven Seas US$9.99 March 21
The Eccentric Doctor of the Moon Flower Kingdom GN 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 March 21
Gamaran GN 7Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 March 21
A Girl & Her Guard Dog GN 8Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 March 21
Goblin Slayer Side Story II: Dai Katana GN 4Please Yen Press US$6.99 March 21
GTO: Paradise Lost GN 20Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 March 21
Hirano and Kagiura GN 2Please Yen Press US$6.99 March 21
His Majesty the Demon King's Housekeeper GN 3Please Yen Press US$9.99 March 21
Housekeeping Mage From Another World: Making Your Adventures Feel Like Home! GN 4Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 March 22
I Kept Pressing the 100-Million-Year Button and Came Out on Top GN 2Please Yen Press US$6.99 March 21
In the Land of Leadale GN 3Please Yen Press US$6.99 March 21
Insomniacs After School GN 1Please Viz Media US$8.99 March 21
It's Just Not My Night: Tale of a Fallen Vampire Queen GN 3Please Seven Seas US$9.99 March 21
Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? II GN 3Please Yen Press US$6.99 March 21
I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level GN 10Please Yen Press US$6.99 March 21
Jujutsu Kaisen GN 19Please Viz Media US$6.99 March 21
Kin-iro Mosaic: Best Wishes GNPlease Yen Press US$6.99 March 21
Lady Rose Just Wants to Be a Commoner! GN 2Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 March 22
Lazy Dungeon Master GN 3Please Seven Seas US$9.99 March 21
Love of Kill GN 11Please Yen Press US$6.99 March 21
MonsTABOO GN 3Please Yen Press US$6.99 March 21
My [Repair] Skill Became a Versatile Cheat, So I Think I'll Open a Weapon Shop GN 3Please Seven Seas US$9.99 March 21
Orochi: Perfect Edition GN 4Please Viz Media US$17.99 March 21
The Otherworlder, Exploring the Dungeon GN 1Please Yen Press US$6.99 March 21
Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World GN 5Please Yen Press US$6.99 March 21
Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! GN 5Please Yen Press US$6.99 March 21
Reborn to Master the Blade: From Hero-King to Extraordinary Squire GN 4Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 March 22
Re:Zero: The Frozen Bond GN 3Please Yen Press US$6.99 March 21
Shadows House GN 3Please Yen Press US$6.99 March 21
She Loves to Cook, and She Loves to Eat GN 2Please Yen Press US$6.99 March 21
She's My Knight GN 3Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 March 21
Shy GN 2Please Yen Press US$6.99 March 21
So What's Wrong with Getting Reborn as a Goblin? GN 2Please Yen Press US$6.99 March 21
SPY×FAMILY GN 9Please Viz Media US$6.99 March 21
Studio Apartment, Good Lighting, Angel Included GN 2Please Yen Press US$6.99 March 21
Touring After the Apocalypse GN 2Please Yen Press US$6.99 March 21
The Tunnel to Summer, the Exit of Goodbyes: Ultramarine GN 3Please Seven Seas US$9.99 March 21
UQ Holder! GN 28Please Kodansha USA US$5.99 March 21
The Villainess Stans the Heroes: Playing the Antagonist to Support Her Faves! GN 1Please Yen Press US$6.99 March 21
Yowamushi Pedal GN 22Please Yen Press US$12.99 March 21

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Banished from the Hero's Party, I Decided to Live a Quiet Life in the Countryside Novel 8Please Yen Press US$14.99 March 21
The Executioner and Her Way of Life Novel 6Cite Yen Press US$14.99 March 21
Final Fantasy VII Remake: Traces of Two Pasts Novel (hardcover)AnimeNewsNetwork Square Enix Books US$24.99 March 21
Higehiro: After Getting Rejected, I Shaved and Took in a High School Runaway Novel 3Please Yen Press US$14.99 March 21
Hollow Regalia Novel 1Please Yen Press US$14.99 March 21
Ishura Novel 3Please Yen Press US$14.99 March 21
Magistellus Bad Trip Novel 3Please Yen Press US$14.99 March 21
Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Novel 21Please Seven Seas US$13.99 March 21
Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World Novel 11Please Yen Press US$14.99 March 21
Overlord Novel 15 (hardcover)Please Yen Press US$19.99 March 21
Rascal Does Not Dream of a Lost Singer NovelPlease Yen Press US$14.99 March 21
Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Novel 21Please Yen Press US$14.99 March 21
Secrets of the Silent Witch Novel 3Please Yen Press US$14.99 March 21
Sword Art Online Novel 26Please Yen Press US$14.99 March 21
Though I Am an Inept Villainess: Tale of the Butterfly-Rat Body Swap in the Maiden Court Novel 3Please Seven Seas US$14.99 March 21
Vivy Prototype Novel 3Please Seven Seas US$14.99 March 21
Wandering Witch - The Journey of Elaina Novel 10Please Yen Press US$14.99 March 21

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
7th Time Loop: The Villainess Enjoys a Carefree Life Married to Her Worst Enemy! Novel 3Please Seven Seas US$9.99 March 21
Arifureta - From Commonplace to World’s Strongest Novel 13Cite J-Novel Club US$7.99 March 24
Banished from the Hero's Party, I Decided to Live a Quiet Life in the Countryside Novel 8AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$8.99 March 21
The Conqueror from a Dying Kingdom Novel 3Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 March 23
The Executioner and Her Way of Life Novel 6Please Yen Press US$8.99 March 21
Final Fantasy VII Remake: Traces of Two Pasts NovelPlease Square Enix Books US$14.99 March 21
Higehiro: After Getting Rejected, I Shaved and Took in a High School Runaway Novel 3Please Yen Press US$8.99 March 21
Hollow Regalia Novel 1Please Yen Press US$8.99 March 21
Ishura Novel 3Please Yen Press US$8.99 March 21
Magistellus Bad Trip Novel 3Please Yen Press US$7.99 March 21
My Quiet Blacksmith Life in Another World Novel 6Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 March 24
Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World Novel 11Please Yen Press US$8.99 March 21
Overlord Novel 15Please Yen Press US$9.99 March 21
Rascal Does Not Dream of a Lost Singer NovelPlease Yen Press US$8.99 March 21
Record of Wortenia War Novel 18Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 March 20
Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Novel 21Please Yen Press US$8.99 March 21
Secrets of the Silent Witch Novel 3Please Yen Press US$8.99 March 21
The Strange Adventure of a Broke Mercenary Novel 7Please Seven Seas US$9.99 March 21
Sword Art Online Novel 26Please Yen Press US$8.99 March 21
Wandering Witch - The Journey of Elaina Novel 10Please Yen Press US$8.99 March 21

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key Switch, PS5, PS4, PC gamePlease Koei Tecmo US$59.99 March 23
Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom – The Prince's Edition Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One gameCite Bandai Namco US$59.99 March 21
Resident Evil 4 PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, PC gameAnimeNewsNetwork CAPCOM US$59.99 March 24

Other Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Chocobo and the Airship: A Final Fantasy Picture Book book (hardcover)AnimeNewsNetwork Square Enix Books US$17.99 March 21

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.
Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.
