Tokyopop Licenses 'If My Favorite Pop Idol Made It to the Budokan, I Would Die', 14 More Manga

Snow Fairy, Cut-Over Criteria, Acid Town, Iberico Pork , more launch in 2022-2023

Tokyopop confirmed with ANN on Tuesday that it has licensed 15 new manga titles. The company also confirmed release dates for the previously announced My Coworker Has a Secret ! manga. The following titles will launch digitally in English this year:

Title: Snow Fairy ( Yuki no Yо̄sei )

Author: Tomo Serizawa

Digital release date: November 25

Print release date: April 11

Summary: When famous wildlife photographer Narumi comes to Hokkaido to take photos of the elusive "snow fairies," he ends up stranded in a snow storm. After being rescued, he takes up residence in local farmer Haruki's house for the winter. As polar opposites, sophisticated and outgoing city slicker Narumi and country boy Haruki have a lot to learn from one another.

After Haruki shows an interest, Narumi teaches him about photography... and before he realizes it, he finds himself the sole subject of Haruki's new hobby. After a winter spent so close together, what will the spring thaw bring?



Title: Cut-Over Criteria

Author: Koala Omugi

Digital release date: December 2

Print release date: April 25

Summary: Recent graduate Jin has been assigned to help out his upperclassman Seto, a highly competent but somewhat standoffish systems engineer. Though Jin is good at his job, he does seem to have his head in the clouds more often than not... and Seto's eyes always seem to linger on him more than they should!

A fresh new boys' love office romance in which opposites attract!



Title: Sengoku Youko volume 1

Author: Satoshi Mizukami

Digital release date: December 9

Print release date: April 11

Summary: The world is divided into two factions: humans and monsters called katawara. Despite being a katawara, Tama loves humans and vows to protect them from evil, even if it means fighting her own kind. Her brother Jinka, however, hates humans, despite mostly being one. The siblings are joined by a cowardly swordsman named Shinsuke, who wants to learn how to become strong.

When the group uncovers a plot to experiment on humans and transform them into monsters, they vow to defeat whoever is behind it... Even if it means battling an entire army of warriors.

The people they meet, places they see, and creatures they battle will be legendary!



Title: My Coworker Has a Secret ! ( Wakeari Danjo no Secret Days ) volume 1

Author: Mushiro

Digital release date: December 9

Print release date: April 11

Summary: Akari is an average 25-year-old office worker who harbors a secret she hides from her colleagues: she's so obsessed with the pretty-boy idol Ren-Ren that it's ruining her financially!

When her lunch is stolen by a pigeon, a kind stranger offers his homemade bento in its place, and after graciously accepting, Akari tells him the reason she's so destitute. It's the first time she's revealed her secret otaku lifestyle to anyone. Of course, she assumes she'll never see this stranger again... until he shows up as the newest employee at her office! Can Akari trust him to keep her tragic and embarrassing secret from their coworkers?



Title: A Complicated Omega's Second Love ( Kojirase Omega no Nidome no Koi )

Author: Kichi Uekawa

Digital release date: December 30

Print release date: May 16

Summary: Sakura, an office worker at the top of his game working for a major company, has a complex over being an Omega. He hates that Alphas are always oppressing Omegas and has resolved to be Mate-free for life. One day, however, he loses his memory in a freak accident, and finds out that somehow he and his colleague — an Alpha named Narushige, whom he's always thought of as a rival — have become mated! At first, Sakura is adamantly against the arrangement, but by and by, Narushige's steadfast compassion, trust, and affection as his partner leave Sakura finding himself attracted to him...



The following titles will launch digitally in English in 2023:

Title: My Dear Agent volume 1

Author: Ebino Bisque

Digital release date: January 6

Print release date: May 23

Summary: Professional bodyguard Riichi is employed to protect the son of the leader of a large conglomerate and takes his work incredibly seriously. One day, he's tasked with coaching Tachibana, a rookie new hire, who unfortunately has no money and no place to go. Opening his home to the new employee, Riichi is taken aback by Tachibana's brashness... and his endless flirting! Just who is this mysterious new coworker and what's his problem?



Title: Ogi's Summer Break ( Ogi-kun no Natsuyasumi ) volume 1

Author: Koikawa

Digital release date: January 6

Print release date: May 16

Summary: On the first day of summer vacation, Haruto Ogi fell in love with legally blind Shinya Tago. All though they connected immediately, Tago was at first utterly unaware that Ogi had fallen for him. For once, Ogi felt comfortable fully being himself; if his crush can't see him, then he's safe from being judged. A sweet love story about overcoming differences and accepting yourself for who you truly are.



Title: Iberico Pork: Love & Camellia ( Iberico Buta to Koi to Tsubaki. )

Author: SHOOWA

Digital release date: January 18

Summary: Sparks fly when high school delinquent Tsubaki antagonizes the leader of a local trash pick-up gang, the Iberico Pigs... except instead of going on one of his famous rampages, Iberico invites Tsubaki out to dinner instead. As the two of them spend more time together, will their relationship be nipped in the bud by Tsubaki's uncertainty, the Pigs' jealousy, or Iberico's family ties to organized crime? Meanwhile, a members of Iberico's crew hides a painful past — can he find it in himself to open up his heart to another?

In a comedic, tender, awkward, and sometimes deadly serious tale of high school trash pick-up gangs, environmental conscientiousness, and real-life mobsters, Iberico & Love & Camellia follows the mutual support and growing heartfelt feelings between rough-and-tumble young men.



Title: Platinum Blood

Author: Mor Ichigaya

Digital release date: January 27

Print release date: April 25

Summary: Alucard, known by “Al” for short, is a vampire who has been raised by a priest, You. Providing Al the fluids he needs to survive has created an unusually close relationship between the two, but what will become of their partnership as You's mortality catches up to him?



Title: If My Favorite Pop Idol Made it to the Budokan, I Would Die ( Oshi ga Budōkan Ittekuretara Shinu ) volume 1

Author: Auri Hirao

Digital release date: January 27

Print release date: June 13

Summary: When it comes to idol group ChamJam, Eripiyo is the oldest — and perhaps only — fan of Maina Ichii. Despite Eripiyo's enthusiastic support, Maina is the least popular member of the group, but that doesn't deter Eripiyo, even though she spends so much of her money that she only has a single outfit of her own. But her love for Maina doesn't waver, even though she knows she might never be noticed for it!



Title: Why I Adopted My Husband: The true story of a gay couple seeking legal recognition in Japan ( Dōseikon de Oyako ni Narimashita. )

Author: Yuta Yagi

Digital release date: February 3

Print release date: June 13

Summary: As a gay couple living in Japan (where gay marriage is not yet legal), Yuta and Kyota have found a unique loophole in order to live together and support one another financially, legally and medically; Kyota adopted Yuta. This nonfiction manga depicts how they met, living together, discussions with their parents, and their future anxieties and determination as they strive for independence and equal rights under Japanese law.



Title: Delivery for You! ( Kimi e Otodoke )

Author: Teku Rin

Digital release date: February 10

Print release date: June 27

Summary: Izumi Fukuya is 27 and single. His hobbies are collecting figures and gaming, and 99% of his shopping is done online. He is truly a homebody. Izumi's current fascination is with sexy delivery driver Tsuchiya! With his manly physique and warm smile, the days when he shows up are sure to be radiant. In the hopes of a rendezvous beyond his doorstop, Izumi spends day after day ordering otaku merch as an excuse to see Tsuchiya. This isn't a forbidden love... rather one man's crush on a cool, heroic guy!



Title: At 30, I Realized I Had No Gender: Life Lessons From a 50-Year-Old After Two Decades of Self-Discovery ( 30-sai de "Seibetsu ga, Nai!" to Hanmei shita Ore ga Arafif ni Natte Wakatta Koto. )

Author: Shō Arai

Digital release date: February 10

Print release date: June 13

Summary: At age 30, Shou Arai came to a realization; they had no gender. Now they were faced with a question they'd never really considered: how to age in a society where everything is so strongly segregated between two genders? This autobiographical manga explores Japanese culture surrounding gender, transgender issues, and the day to day obstacles faced by gender minorities and members of the LGBTQIA+ community with a lighthearted, comedic attitude.



Title: My Coworker Has a Secret ! ( Wakeari Danjo no Secret Days ) volume 2

Author: Mushiro

Digital release date: February 24

Print release date: July 11



Title: Sengoku Youko volume 2

Author: Satoshi Mizukami

Digital release date: March 3

Print release date: July 11



Title: My Dear Agent volume 2

Author: Ebino Bisque

Digital release date: March 10

Print release date: July 25



Title: Acid Town

Author: Kyugo

Digital release date: March 10

Print release date: July 11

Summary: In a city where lawlessness rules, Yuki and his best friend Tetsu attempt to rob the headquarters of the local Seidoukai in order to steal money to pay for Yuki's little brother's hospital bill. The mission is a failure, but piques the interest of mob boss Kazutaka Hyodo. He offers Yuki a deal; come to visit him once a week, and he'll take care of his brother's fees. Yuki accepts this arrangement without question, and so makes his first visit...



Title: Iberico Pork: Slave of Love ( Iberico Buta to Koi no Dorei. ) volume 1

Author: SHOOWA

Digital release date: March 15



Title: Ogi's Summer Break ( Ogi-kun no Natsuyasumi ) volume 2

Author: Koikawa

Digital release date: March 24

Print release date: August 15



Title: If My Favorite Pop Idol Made it to the Budokan, I Would Die ( Oshi ga Budōkan Ittekuretara Shinu ) volume 2

Author: Auri Hirao

Digital release date: March 31

Print release date: August 15



Title: Dead Company

Author: Yoshiki Tonogai

Digital release date: April 7

Print release date: August 15

Title: Iberico Pork: Slave of Love ( Iberico Buta to Koi no Dorei. ) volume 2

Author: SHOOWA

Digital release date: April 12



Title: We Can't Do Just Plain Love: She's Got a Fetish, Her Boss Has Low Self-Esteem ( Tada no Renai Nanka Dekikkonai: Kojirase Jōshi to Fechi na Buka )

Author: Mafuyu Fukita

Digital release date: TBD

Print release date: May 16

Summary: Sakura Yuino is beautiful, cool-headed, and good at her job, and when she's transferred to handsome, polite, but shy Itsuki Kiritani's department at her office she's determined to do a good job.

Unfortunately for her, Kiritani is so nervous around women he can't help getting "excited" around her. And Yuino finds her personal fetish triggered around her new boss, whose smell is intoxicating to her. After a post-work drunken tryst, they realize that perhaps this arrangement isn't so bad after all...



Source: Email correspondence