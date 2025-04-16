Wind Breaker Season 2 Anime Reveals English Dub Cast, April 17 Debut

Image courtesy of Aniplex ©にいさとる・講談社/WIND BREAKER Project

revealed on Wednesday that it will stream the Englishfor the second season of the television anime of'smanga on Thursday.

The English dub cast, which features returning members, includes:

Jeremy Inman is directing the English dub . Samantha Herek is producing. Macy Anne Johnson is adapting the script. Matt Grounds is the mixer, and Ian Emerson is the engineer.

The anime's second season premiered on April 3 in the Super Animeism TURBO block of 28 MBS / TBS affiliate channels. The anime is simultaneously streaming on the ABEMA streaming service. The anime is also streaming on Netflix , Amazon Prime Video , U-NEXT , and other services in Japan.

The anime had an advance screening event on March 29 at the United Cinemas Aqua City Odaiba in Tokyo.

Toshifumi Akai ( Fate/Grand Order Absolute Demonic Front: Babylonia ) returns to direct the second season at CloverWorks . Hiroshi Seko ( Attack on Titan , Jujutsu Kaisen ) is again in charge of series scripts. Taishi Kawakami ( Akebi's Sailor Uniform ) is again designing the characters. Ryō Takahashi ( Arifureta - From Commonplace to World's Strongest ) is again composing the music. SixTONES boy band perform the opening theme song for the second season. shytaupe perform the ending theme song "It's myself."

Additional new and returning staff are:

Nii launched the manga in Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket app in Japanese in January 2021.

Kodansha USA Publishing licensed the manga and has been releasing it digitally in English since spring 2022. It is now also publishing the series in print, and will release new print volumes monthly starting in July. The company describes the manga:

An adrenaline-filled manga set in a high school for delinquents who are now heroes protecting their town. A fierce, new student arrives at the school determined to fight his way to the top and become the strongest of them all. This edgy, action-packed manga is guaranteed to excite fans of Tokyo Revengers and other stories about high school delinquents. Haruka Sakura wants nothing to do with weaklings—he's only interested in the strongest of the strong. He's just started at Furin High School, a school of degenerates known only for their brawling strength—strength they use to protect their town from anyone who wishes it ill. But Haruka's not interested in being a hero or being part of any sort of team—he just wants to fight his way to the top!

The manga received a stage play adaptation that ran from January 1-3 in Osaka, and from January 10-19 in Tokyo. A Wind Breaker Furyō-tachi no Eiyūtan ( Wind Breaker : Heroic Tales of Delinquents) the game launched on March 12 for smartphones and PC.

Source: Crunchyroll (Liam Dempsey)