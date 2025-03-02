SixTones Performs Opening Theme for Wind Breaker Anime's 2nd Season

2nd season debuts in April in Super Animeism TURBO block

announced on Sunday that theboy band will perform the opening theme song for the second season of the television anime of'smanga.

The second season will premiere in April in the Super Animeism TURBO block.

The second season's new cast is Ryōta Ōsaka as Tasuku Tsubakino, a third year high school student at Furin High School, and one of the Four Heavenly Kings of Bōfūrin.

Toshifumi Akai ( Fate/Grand Order Absolute Demonic Front: Babylonia ) returns to direct the second season at CloverWorks . Hiroshi Seko ( Attack on Titan , Jujutsu Kaisen ) is again in charge of series scripts. Taishi Kawakami ( Akebi's Sailor Uniform ) is again designing the characters. Ryō Takahashi ( Arifureta - From Commonplace to World's Strongest ) is again composing the music.

Additional new and returning staff are:

Nii launched the manga in Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket app in Japanese in January 2021.

Kodansha USA Publishing licensed the manga and has been releasing it digitally in English since spring 2022. It is now also publishing the series in print, and will release new print volumes monthly starting in July. The company describes the manga:

An adrenaline-filled manga set in a high school for delinquents who are now heroes protecting their town. A fierce, new student arrives at the school determined to fight his way to the top and become the strongest of them all. This edgy, action-packed manga is guaranteed to excite fans of Tokyo Revengers and other stories about high school delinquents. Haruka Sakura wants nothing to do with weaklings—he's only interested in the strongest of the strong. He's just started at Furin High School, a school of degenerates known only for their brawling strength—strength they use to protect their town from anyone who wishes it ill. But Haruka's not interested in being a hero or being part of any sort of team—he just wants to fight his way to the top!

The manga received a stage play adaptation that ran from January 1-3 in Osaka, and from January 10-19 in Tokyo. A Wind Breaker Furyō-tachi no Eiyūtan ( Wind Breaker : Heroic Tales of Delinquents) the game will release on March 12 for smartphones and PC.

Source: Press release