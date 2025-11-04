Manga Artist Masakazu Katsura Halts All New Work to Recuperate After Major Surgery

Image via Masakazu Katsura's X/Twitter account ©Masakazu Katsura

Manga artist Masakazu Katsura reported on his X (formerly Twitter ) account on Tuesday that he recently had a major surgery, although he could not go into much detail on it. As a result, he has put all his work on hold except for previous projects (commissioned before the surgery), on which he still works slowly and steadily. Katsura added that it will take a while before he gets his strength back and will take it slow to get through each day.

Katsura's Wingman manga recently inspired a live-action television series which premiered in October 2024 to celebrate the series' 40th anniversary. Katsura launched the series in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump in 1983. It ended serialization in 1985. The series inspired an anime adaptation in 1984.

Many of Katsura's manga series have inspired anime and live-action adaptations, including Video Girl Ai , DNA² , I''s , Wingman , and Zetman . He has also provided character designs for such anime as Tiger & Bunny , Iria - Zeiram the Animation , The Girl in Twilight , Double Decker! Doug & Kirill , and Garo: Crimson Moon .



