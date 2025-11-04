Sōsō Sakakibara, Yukiaki Kurando's 'Jaa, Kimi no Kawari ni Korosō ka?' Manga Gets Epilogue

Main story ended on Tuesday

The December issue of Akita Publishing 's Bessatsu Young Champion magazine announced on Tuesday that Sōsō Sakakibara and Yukiaki Kurando 's Jaa, Kimi no Kawari ni Korosō ka? (Well, Should I Commit Murder In Your Stead?) manga will get a 3-chapter epilogue in the magazine's February, March, and April issues. The magazine also published the final chapter of the main story in the same issue.

The manga centers on Yūma Fujikura, a constantly bullied first year high school student. When a classmate named Ryō Ameri, nicknamed "Amelie," helps him out one day, Yūma tells him not to get any more involved, or else the bullies will target Amelie too. In response to this, Amelie only tells Yūma that he would commit murder for him if Yūma wanted.

Sakakibara and Kurando launched the suspense manga in Bessatsu Young Champion in November 2018, and Akita Shoten published the manga's 11th compiled book volume on August 20. Sakakibara draws the art, while Kurando pens the story.

Sakakibara drew the Can You Just Die, My Darling? ( Konya wa Tsuki ga Kirei desu ga, Toriaezu Shine -last- ) manga with Majuro Kaname , which ended in January 2021. Kodansha USA Publishing publishes the manga digitally in English.

Kodansha USA Publishing also publishes Kurando and Yūsuke Nomura 's Dolly Kill Kill manga. The manga has 11 volumes.