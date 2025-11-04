Strange Pictures Manga Enters Final Arc

Manga adaptation debuted in October 2024

The November 4 issue of Futabasha 's Manga Action magazine announced on Tuesday that Kikō Aiba 's manga adaptation of Uketsu 's Strange Pictures ( Henna E ) original novel will enter its final arc in the November 18 issue.

Titan Manga describes its story:

Strange Pictures is the spine-tingling manga adaptation of Uketsu 's bestselling debut novel, brought vividly to life by artist [ Kikō Aiba ]. Uketsu – the enigmatic masked writer who has become one of Japan's most talked-about authors – first captivated readers with a novel that sold in the millions. Now, the terror unfolds panel by panel. At its core lie nine childlike sketches. A pregnant woman's doodles on her blog conceal a dire warning. A boy's simple drawing of his home hides a message no child should know. A murder victim's final sketch becomes a clue that drags an amateur sleuth into a labyrinth of secrets. Each picture is innocent at first glance – yet when pieced together, they reveal a web of unsolved mysteries and shattered psyches.

Aiba launched the manga on Futabasha 's Web Action manga website in October 2024. Futabasha shipped the manga's third compiled volume on August 7. Titan Manga publishes the series in English and will ship the first volume on June 2.

Kyō Ayano launched The Strange House ( Henna Ie ) manga, an adaptation of Uketsu 's original novel of the same title, on Ichijinsha 's comic HOWL web manga service in January 2023. Seven Seas is releasing the manga in English. Asukashinsha published the original novel in July 2021. The original novel's live-action film adaptation premiered in Japan in March 2024.

