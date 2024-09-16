Kengo Mizutani, Anajiro, Uketsu, Kikō Aiba Launch New Manga on Web Action Website

Futabasha 's Web Action manga website announced on September 5 that writer Kengo Mizutani ( Starving Anonymous ) and artist Anajiro ( The Strongest Magician in the Demon Lord's Army was a Human ) will launch a new manga titled Dorei Chip (Slave Chip) on September 24.

Image via Web Action website © Futabasha

Writer Uketsu ( The Strange House ) and artist Kikō Aiba ( Hypnosis Mic -Division Rap Battle- side D.H & B.A.T ) will also launch a new manga titled Henna E (The Strange Picture) on Web Action on October 18.

Image via Web Action website © Futabasha

Hamachi Yamada 's ( Crescent Moon Marching ) new manga titled Doro no Kuni (Mud Country) will also serialize on Web Action starting on October 1. The manga first launched in Futabasha 's Manga Action magazine on August 20.

Additionally, Web Action announced that Roku Nakahara 's Shinitai to Itte Kudasai manga and Natsumi Ito 's My Dear Detective: Mitsuko's Case Files manga will move to the website from Manga Action magazine, starting on October 15 and October 18, respectively.

© Yuu Kuraishi, Kazu Inabe, Kengo Mizutani, Kodansha

Starving Anonymous

e Young Magazine

Kodansha

Kodansha

Kodansha

Kodansha

Writer, artistand Mizutani launched themanga (image right) in'sdigital magazine in 2016, andpublished the seventh and final compiled book volume in February 2019.published the manga in English. The manga's sequel titled launched on'swebsite and app in 2021. The sequel manga ended in its seventh volume in July 2023.'sservice publishes the manga digitally in English.

Anajiro 's Maō-gun Saikyō no Majutsushi wa Ningen Datta ( The Strongest Magician in the Demon Lord's Army was a Human ) manga inspired a television anime adaptation, which launched on July 3. Crunchyroll streams the anime. Anajiro launched the manga adaptation of Hata's original light novel series of the same title in 2019, and the manga runs on Futabasha 's Gaugau Monster website.



Source: Web Action