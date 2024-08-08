Hamachi Yamada Launches New Manga

Doro no Kuni debuts on September 3

© Hamachi Yamada, Futabasha

Doro no Kuni

The August 6 issue of'smagazine revealed(pictured right) creatorwill launch a new series titled(Mud Country) in the magazine's next issue on September 3.

The manga is a unique fantasy tale about a queen who stole "humanity."

Yamada published a one-shot manga titled "Yoru no Kemono" (Beast of the Night) in November.

Yamada launched her Crescent Moon Marching ( Mikazuki March ) manga in Manga Action in 2020. Futabasha published the manga's sixth and final compiled book volume in Japan in January 2022. Azuki licensed the manga and publishes the manga in English digitally.

