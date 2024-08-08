×
Hamachi Yamada Launches New Manga

posted on by Anita Tai
Doro no Kuni debuts on September 3

The August 6 issue of Futabasha's Manga Action magazine revealed Crescent Moon Marching (pictured right) creator Hamachi Yamada will launch a new series titled Doro no Kuni (Mud Country) in the magazine's next issue on September 3.

The manga is a unique fantasy tale about a queen who stole "humanity."

Yamada published a one-shot manga titled "Yoru no Kemono" (Beast of the Night) in November.

Yamada launched her Crescent Moon Marching (Mikazuki March) manga in Manga Action in 2020. Futabasha published the manga's sixth and final compiled book volume in Japan in January 2022. Azuki licensed the manga and publishes the manga in English digitally.

Source: Manga Action August 6 issue

