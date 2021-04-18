Starving Anonymous Manga Gets Sequel

Yuu Kuraishi , Kengo Mizutani , and Kazu Inabe launched a sequel to their Shokuryō Jinrui: Starving Anonymous ( Starving Anonymous ) manga on April 8 titled Shokuryō Jinrui Re: Starving Re:velation . The manga launched on Kodansha 's Comic Days website and app. The new manga takes place in a normal school, in a normal classroom, with normal classmates. But something is off, and there is an unidentifiable anxiety in the air.

Kodansha 's e Young Magazine published the last chapter of the Starving Anonymous manga in November 2018.

Kodansha Comics released the manga as a digital-first English publication. The company describes the story:

It's a day like any other, and high school students I'e and Kazu are on the bus home from school when, suddenly, it floods with a mysterious gas. The pair pass out and wake up to find themselves aboard a truck packed full of human bodies. They're surrounded by rows of frozen corpses … and a staff of living human beings sawing them into pieces. Where are they … and how can they escape from this nightmare?

For both manga, Kuraishi ( Fort of Apocalypse , My Wife is Wagatsuma-san ) writes the story based on Mizutani's original plan, and Inabe ( Fort of Apocalypse ) provides the art. The first manga launched in Kodansha 's e Young Magazine digital magazine in 2016, and Kodansha published the seventh and final compiled volume in February 2019.

Source: Comic Days