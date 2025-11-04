JK Haru is a Sex Worker in Another World Gets Winter Novel

Novel launches on December 5

Image via Amazon © Ko Hiratori, shimano, Hayakawa Publishing, J-Novel Club

Comic Bunch Kai

JK Haru wa Isekai de Shōfu ni Natta

'sannounced on Friday that's) series will get a winter novel with illustrations byin the magazine beginning on December 5.

Hiratori began serializing the story on the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" (Let's Become Novelists) website in October 2016. Hayakawa Publishing publishes the novels in print in Japan. The company shipped the summer novel in December 2019. Hiratori published the final chapter of the autumn novel on June 20.

Seven Seas Entertainment licensed the manga adaptation and is releasing it under its mature Ghost Ship imprint. The company describes the manga's story:

The otaku boys get to have adventures when they're hit by the inevitable truck and find themselves in yet another fantasy world. The girls, on the other hand...well, Haru finds out the hard way when her classmate Chiba gets the two of them truck-murdered into a fantasy world that treats women even worse than our world does. But a girl's gotta do what she can to make the cash for survival, and Haru? She intends to thrive.

The manga is based on Hiratori and artist shimano's novels of the same name. J-Novel Club is releasing the original novels in English.

Source: Comic Bunch Kai





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.