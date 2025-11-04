Square Enix's PARANORMASIGHT Game Gets Spinoff Manga

PARANORMASIGHT: File 25 - Reikan Shōjō Kurosuzu Mio no Kaigō debuted on November 2

The X (formerly Twitter ) account for Square Enix 's Manga UP! platform announced on Sunday that Square Enix 's PARANORMASIGHT: The Seven Mysteries of Honjo game has inspired a manga by Hinase Momoyama titled PARANORMASIGHT: File 25 - Reikan Shōjō Kurosuzu Mio no Kaigō (PARANORMASIGHT: File 25 - The Chance Encounter of Psychic Girl Mio Kurosuzu). The series launched on the platform on the same day.

The series features an original story, set a little after the events of the game in the Sumida ward in Tokyo. Two girls are caught up in a mysterious legend surrounding northern Tokyo. The staff from the original game are behind the new story.

The original game launched on Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam in March 2023.

Square Enix describes the game:

Set during the Showa Period (1926-89) in Tokyo's Sumida City, Honjo, PARANORMASIGHT: The Seven Mysteries of Honjo is a multi-layered collection of spine-chilling ghost stories centred around several protagonists who possess the “power of curses”. Playing from the viewpoint of a number of cursed characters, players will investigate the mysteries of Honjo. During the day players will explore mysterious areas of the city, solve puzzles and find new clues to help them unravel the mysteries behind these seven deadly curses. Come nightfall, they'll hunt or be hunted by other curse bearers. Players will have to master control of their own powers while working out how not to fall foul to the predations of those held by others during this supernatural ordeal.

