One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 Game's Trailer Reveals November 21 Release for Switch 2, PS5, Xbox X|S Versions, Character Pack 7

"Future Island Egghead Pack" includes S-Snake, Jewelry Bonney, CP0 Rob Lucci

Bandai Namco Entertainment began streaming on Wednesday a new trailer for its One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 game, and it announces that the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch 2 versions will launch on November 21. The Character Pack 7, titled the "Future Island Egghead Pack" will also launch on the same day, including CP0 Rob Lucci and the newly revealed S-Snake and Jewelry Bonney.

The new versions will feature enhanced graphics and higher count of on-screen enemies. There will be free upgrades available for players who own the PlayStation 4 or Xbox One version, respectively.

The game had held a survey earlier this year for fans to vote on three DLC characters from a list of 23 characters to be new DLC characters for the game. The winning characters are Eneru, King, and Z. Character Pack 8 with the characters will launch in the game in early 2026.

© Eiichirou Oda, Fuji Television, Toei Animation, Bandai Namco Entertainment

The game debuted for PS4, Xbox One, and Switch in Japan in March 2020, and then debuted in Southeast Asia, Europe, and the Americas for the same consoles plus PC later that month.

The game has sold over 4 million units worldwide.

Playable characters in the game include: Luffy, Zoro, Usopp, Sanji, Nami, Chopper, Robin, Franky, Brook, Crocodile, Ace, Boa Hancock, Jinbe, Buggy, Dracule Mihawk, Emporio Ivankov, Rob Lucci, Trafalgar Law, Smoker, Tashigi, Sabo, Bartolomeo, Cavendish, Katakuri, Carrot, Vinsmoke Reiju, Vinsmoke Ichiji, Vinsmoke Niji, Vinsmoke Yonji, Marco, Whitebeard, Eustass Kid, Basil Hawkins, Capone Bege, Big Mom, Kaido, Akainu (Sakazuki), Kizaru (Borsalino), Aokiji (Kuzan), Issho (Fujitora), Shanks, Doflamingo, and Blackbeard. The game has an original story that takes place in the Land of Wano.

The game's "Character Pack 1" DLC launched in July 2020 with three characters: Charlotte Smoothie, Charlotte Cracker, and Vinsmoke Judge. The game's "Character Pack 2" DLC includes X Drake, Killer, and Urouge, and launched in September 2020. "Character Pack 3" came out in December 2020 and features Kozuki Oden, Kin'emon, and Okiku. The game's "Character Pack 4" launched in September 2023 and includes Kaido, Yamato, and Onigashima Battle Luffy. The game's "Character Pack 5" launched in January 2024 and adds Uta, Shanks, and Coby (or Koby). "Character Pack 6" launched in March 2024 with Roger, Rayleigh, and Garp.

Namco Bandai Games released the first One Piece Pirate Warriors game in Japan on PlayStation 3 and later in Europe and America in 2012. The second game shipped in Japan for PS3 and PlayStation Vita, and in Europe and North America for PS3 in 2013. Bandai Namco Entertainment released One Piece Pirate Warriors 3 for PS4, PS3, PS Vita, and on PC via Steam in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Australasia in August 2015. The game shipped in Japan in March 2015 for PS3, PS4, and PS Vita. The game launched on Switch in Japan in December 2017.

Sources: Press release





Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.