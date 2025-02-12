One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 Game's Trailer Reveals PS5, Xbox Series X|S Releases, New DLC Character Survey

Each player can vote for 3 paid DLC characters from list of 23

Bandai Namco Entertainment began streaming a "Next-Gen Announcement" trailer for its One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 game on Tuesday, and it reveals that the game will get releases on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. There will be free upgrades available for players who own the PlayStation 4 or Xbox One version, respectively. The video also teases new DLC characters that will be determined by a fan survey.

Each player can vote for three DLC characters from a list of 23 characters under various categories including: World Government and Navy (Sengoku, Kaku, Sentomaru, Ryokugyu, S-Hawk), Female Characters (Vivi & Karoo, Perona, Koala, Monet, Baby 5), Land of Wano Arc (Apoo, Kyoshiro, King, Queen, Ulti), Movies (Shiki, Zephyr, Tesoro, Bullet), and Former Strong Enemies (Eneru, Foxy, Moria, Magellan). New characters will be paid DLC.

The game has sold over 4 million units worldwide.

The game debuted for PS4, Xbox One, and Switch in Japan in March 2020, and then debuted in Southeast Asia, Europe, and the Americas for the same consoles plus PC later that month.

Playable characters in the game include: Luffy, Zoro, Usopp, Sanji, Nami, Chopper, Robin, Franky, Brook, Crocodile, Ace, Boa Hancock, Jinbe, Buggy, Dracule Mihawk, Emporio Ivankov, Rob Lucci, Trafalgar Law, Smoker, Tashigi, Sabo, Bartolomeo, Cavendish, Katakuri, Carrot, Vinsmoke Reiju, Vinsmoke Ichiji, Vinsmoke Niji, Vinsmoke Yonji, Marco, Whitebeard, Eustass Kid, Basil Hawkins, Capone Bege, Big Mom, Kaido, Akainu (Sakazuki), Kizaru (Borsalino), Aokiji (Kuzan), Issho (Fujitora), Shanks, Doflamingo, and Blackbeard. The game has an original story that takes place in the Land of Wano.

The game's "Character Pack 1" DLC launched in July 2020 with three characters: Charlotte Smoothie, Charlotte Cracker, and Vinsmoke Judge. The game's "Character Pack 2" DLC includes X Drake, Killer, and Urouge, and launched in September 2020. "Character Pack 3" came out in December 2020 and includes Kozuki Oden, Kin'emon, and Okiku. The game's "Character Pack 4" launched in September 2023 and includes Kaido, Yamato, and Onigashima Battle Luffy. The game's "Character Pack 5" launched in January 2024 and includes Uta, Shanks, and Coby (or Koby). "Character Pack 6" launched in March 2024 and includes Roger, Rayleigh, and Garp.

Namco Bandai Games released the first One Piece Pirate Warriors game in Japan on PlayStation 3 and later in Europe and America in 2012. The second game shipped in Japan for PS3 and PlayStation Vita, and in Europe and North America for PS3 in 2013. Bandai Namco Entertainment released One Piece Pirate Warriors 3 for PS4, PS3, PS Vita, and on PC via Steam in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Australasia in August 2015. The game shipped in Japan in March 2015 for PS3, PS4, and PS Vita. The game launched on Switch in Japan in December 2017.

