One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 Game Adds Rayleigh, Garp as Playable Characters

The official Twitter account for the video games in the One Piece franchise revealed on Wednesday that the One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 game will add Rayleigh and Garp as playable characters in the "Legend Dawn Pack" on March 28. The announcement included short clips showing younger versions of Rayleigh and Garp in combat.

Rayleigh and Garp join the fight in #OPPW4. The "Legend Dawn Pack" will also be available on March 28! pic.twitter.com/2uMC9xIpHG — One Piece Video Games (@onepiece_games) March 20, 2024

Roger is the first announced character in "Character Pack 6" and will join Rayleigh and Garp.

Players who purchase the Character Pass 2 (including Character Packs 4-6) also get Onigashima Battle Law as a bonus.

The game's "Character Pack 1" DLC launched in July 2020 with three characters: Charlotte Smoothie, Charlotte Cracker, and Vinsmoke Judge. The game's "Character Pack 2" DLC includes X Drake, Killer, and Urouge, and launched in September 2020. "Character Pack 3" came out in December 2020 and includes Kozuki Oden, Kin'emon, and Okiku. The game's "Character Pack 4" launched in September and includes Kaido, Yamato, and Onigashima Battle Luffy. The game's "Character Pack 5" launched in January and includes Uta, Shanks, and Coby (or Koby).

The game debuted for the PS4, Xbox One, and Switch in Japan in March 2020, and then debuted in Southeast Asia, Europe, and the Americas for the same consoles plus PC later that month.

Playable characters in the game include: Luffy, Zoro, Usopp, Sanji, Nami, Chopper, Robin, Franky, Brook, Crocodile, Ace, Boa Hancock, Jinbe, Buggy, Dracule Mihawk, Emporio Ivankov, Rob Lucci, Trafalgar Law, Smoker, Tashigi, Sabo, Bartolomeo, Cavendish, Katakuri, Carrot, Vinsmoke Reiju, Vinsmoke Ichiji, Vinsmoke Niji, Vinsmoke Yonji, Marco, Whitebeard, Eustass Kid, Basil Hawkins, Capone Bege, Big Mom, Kaido, Akainu (Sakazuki), Kizaru (Borsalino), Aokiji (Kuzan), Issho (Fujitora), Shanks, Doflamingo, and Blackbeard. The game has an original story that takes place in the Land of Wano.

Namco Bandai Games released the first One Piece Pirate Warriors game in Japan on the PlayStation 3 and later in Europe and America in 2012. The second game shipped in Japan for the PS3 and PlayStation Vita, and in Europe and North America for the PS3 in 2013. Bandai Namco Entertainment released One Piece Pirate Warriors 3 for the PS4, PS3, PS Vita, and on PC via Steam in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Australasia in August 2015. The game shipped in Japan in March 2015 for the PS3, PS4, and PS Vita. The game launched on the Switch in Japan in December 2017.

Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.