Hero Without a Class TV Anime's Promo Video Reveals 2 New Cast Members

The official website for the television anime of author Shichio Kuzu and illustrator Yumehito Ueda 's Hero Without a Class: Who Even Needs Skills?! ( Mushoku no Eiyū: Betsu ni Skill Nanka Iranakattan da ga ) novel series revealed on Wednesday a promotional video, visual, and two new cast members for the City of Magic arc:

Image via Hero Without a Class anime's website © 九頭七尾/アース・スター エンターテイメント/無職の英雄製作委員会

The newly announced cast includes:

Shōya Chiba as Kaito

Image via Hero Without a Class anime's website © 九頭七尾/アース・スター エンターテイメント/無職の英雄製作委員会

Yui Ogura as Colette

Image via Hero Without a Class anime's website © 九頭七尾/アース・スター エンターテイメント/無職の英雄製作委員会

Image via Hero Without a Class anime's website ©九頭七尾/アース・スター エンターテイメント/無職の英雄製作委員会

The anime debuted onon October 1. The anime is also streaming onin Japan.

HIDIVE is streaming the series as it airs. HIDIVE screened the world premiere of the first episode at Anime NYC in August.

The anime stars:

Kaoru Yabana (episode director for The Strongest Magician in the Demon Lord's Army was a Human , I've Somehow Gotten Stronger When I Improved My Farm-Related Skills ) is directing the anime at Studio A-Cat . Chabo Higurashi ( Memories Off 3.5 , AMAZING STRANGER ) is supervising and writing the series' scripts. Hiroto Morishita is the sound director, and Kent Asahina is composing the music.

Kaya performs the opening theme song "Reincarnation," and Utahime Dream All Stars perform the ending theme song "Kiseki Nanka Iranai" (I Don't Want Something Like a Miracle).

One Peace Books is releasing the novels' manga adaptation in English, and it describes the story:

In a world where everyone receives a Class and Skills at the age of ten, and where such revelations have a huge impact on one's life, Arel, the son of Sword Princess Farah and Archmage Leon, learns that he has… no class at all! With no class, and no skills, all that's left for Arel is hard work. And so, he takes to training, utilizing wits and cunning to emerge as an all-new type of hero!

The novel series debuted on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō (Let's Be Novelists) website in November 2017. Earth Star Entertainment began publishing novels in July 2018. It released the fourth volume in June 2019.

Akio Nanae launched a manga adaptation in Comic Earth Star in November 2018. The manga's 10th compiled book volume shipped on October 10. One Peace Books began releasing the manga in October 2024.