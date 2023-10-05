News
Mushoku no Eiyū Novel Series Gets TV Anime
The official Twitter account for Comic Earth Star announced on Thursday that author Shichio Kuzu and illustrator Yumehito Ueda's Mushoku no Eiyū: Betsu ni Skill Nanka Iranakattan da ga (The Unemployed Hero Does Not Need Something Like Skills) novel series is getting a television anime.
＼✨㊗📺TVアニメ化決定📺㊗✨／
『無職の英雄 別にスキルなんか要らなかったんだが』
誠にありがとうございます🎉 これもひとえに皆様の温かい応援のおかげです。 続報をお楽しみに‼️
🈚コミック最新第7巻10/12発売 https://comic-earthstar.jp/detail/musyoku/
🈚原作ノベル第1～4巻発売中 https://es-novel.jp/bookdetail/64m(@comicearthstar)October 5
The novel series debuted on the Shōsetsu-ka ni Narou ("Let's Be Novelists") website in November 2017. Earth Star Entertainment began publishing novels in July 2018. It released the fourth volume in June 2019. Akio Nanae launched a manga adaptation in Comic Earth Star in November 2018. The manga's sixth compiled book volume shipped on May 12, and the seventh volume will ship on October 12.