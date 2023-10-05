×
Mushoku no Eiyū Novel Series Gets TV Anime

posted on by Alex Mateo
Shichio Kuzu, Yumehito Ueda launched Mushoku no Eiyū: Betsu ni Skill Nanka Iranakattan da ga novels in July 2018

The official Twitter account for Comic Earth Star announced on Thursday that author Shichio Kuzu and illustrator Yumehito Ueda's Mushoku no Eiyū: Betsu ni Skill Nanka Iranakattan da ga (The Unemployed Hero Does Not Need Something Like Skills) novel series is getting a television anime.

The novel series debuted on the Shōsetsu-ka ni Narou ("Let's Be Novelists") website in November 2017. Earth Star Entertainment began publishing novels in July 2018. It released the fourth volume in June 2019. Akio Nanae launched a manga adaptation in Comic Earth Star in November 2018. The manga's sixth compiled book volume shipped on May 12, and the seventh volume will ship on October 12.

Source: Comic Earth Star's Twitter account via Otakomu

