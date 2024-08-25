One Peace Books Licenses Hero Without a Class: Who Even Needs Skills?! Manga

's manga adaptation of's light novel series releases in English on September 17

Image via Amazon © Akio Nanae, Shichio Kuzu, Yumehito Ueda, Earth Star Entertainment, One Peace Books

Hero Without a Class: Who Even Needs Skills?!

confirmed with ANN on Monday that it will release the first volume of's manga adaptation of the) light novel series on September 17.

One Peace Books describes the manga's story:

In a world where everyone receives a Class and Skills at the age of ten, and where such revelations have a huge impact on one's life, Arel, the son of Sword Princess Farah and Archmage Leon, learns that he has… no class at all! With no class, and no skills, all that's left for Arel is hard work. And so, he takes to training, utilizing wits and cunning to emerge as an all-new type of hero!

Akio Nanae launched the manga adaptation in Comic Earth Star in November 2018. The manga's eighth volume shipped on June 12.

Shichio Kuzu 's light novel series with illustrations by Yumehito Ueda debuted on the Shōsetsu-ka ni Narou ("Let's Be Novelists") website in November 2017. Earth Star Entertainment began publishing novels in July 2018. It released the fourth volume in June 2019.

The light novel series is inspiring an anime adaptation.

Source: Email correspondence