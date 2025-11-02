Godzilla Minus One Film's Follow-Up Unveils Title

The Godzilla Fest 2025 event announced the title for the new Godzilla film from the Godzilla Minus One film's Takashi Yamazaki on Monday. The title is Godzilla -0.0 (pronounced Godzilla Minus Zero ):

Yamazaki is returning as the director, writer, and visual effects supervisor for the new film. TOHO is presenting the film, which Toho Studio and Robot are producing. Yamazaki's Shirogumi is again handling the visual effects.

Godzilla Minus One

opened in Japan on November 3, 2023 ("Godzilla Day"), which was the anniversary of the first Godzilla film's November 3, 1954 release. The new film screened at The Tokyo International Film Festival (TIFF) as the closing film on November 1, 2023.

The film has earned an estimated US$56,418,793 in the United States and US$50,303,815 internationally, as of 2024. The film was the third highest-grossing foreign-language film in the United States at the time.

Netflix is streaming the film and Godzilla Minus One /Minus Color , the black-and-white version of the film, worldwide on Netflix . In North America, Godzilla Minus One and Godzilla Minus One /Minus Color are additionally available for digital rental and digital purchase on Amazon, Apple iTunes , Google Play , Microsoft , FandangoNOW/ VUDU , inDemand, XBOX, and Vubiquity. In Japan, the film has been exclusively streaming (in color and monochrome) on Amazon Prime Video since May 3.

Godzilla Minus One won the Best Visual Effects award in the 96th Academy Awards in March. It is the first Japanese film to win in this category, and the first Godzilla film to be nominated for an Oscar.

