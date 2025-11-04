News
OceanVeil Adds 10 Anime Titles from Media Blasters
posted on by Alex Mateo
Doomed Megalopolis, Chu-Bra!!, Grenadier: The Beautiful Warrior, more
WWWave Corporation's new anime streaming platform OceanVeil announced on Monday that it is partnering with Media Blasters to release the following anime before the end of 2025.
The following titles will stream in Japanese with English subtitles and an English dub:
- Doomed Megalopolis
- Chu-Bra!!
- Grenadier: The Beautiful Warrior (pictured right)
- Kite: Liberator
- Genshiken
- Green Green
The following titles will stream in Japanese with English subtitles:
- Mazinkaiser SKL
- Yamibo - Darkness, the Hat, and the Travelers of the Books
- Juden Chan
- Kanokon: The Girl Who Cried Fox
OceanVeil launched on March 11.
Source: Press release