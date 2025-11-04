×
News
OceanVeil Adds 10 Anime Titles from Media Blasters

posted on by Alex Mateo
Doomed Megalopolis, Chu-Bra!!, Grenadier: The Beautiful Warrior, more

Grenadier
Image courtesy of OceanVeil
© 2004. Grenadier Production Project.
WWWave Corporation's new anime streaming platform OceanVeil announced on Monday that it is partnering with Media Blasters to release the following anime before the end of 2025.

The following titles will stream in Japanese with English subtitles and an English dub:

The following titles will stream in Japanese with English subtitles:

OceanVeil launched on March 11.

Source: Press release

