Metroid Prime 4: Beyond Game's 'Survive' Trailer Previews Gameplay

Game launches on December 4 for Switch, Switch 2

Nintendo began streaming on Tuesday a gameplay trailer titled "Survive" for its Metroid Prime 4: Beyond game:

The game will launch for December 4 for Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2.

The Metroid Prime 4: Beyond Switch 2 Edition allows mouse controls. In addition, players can adjust between 4K 60fps HDR for quality or 1080p 120fps HDR for performance.

Samus will have psychic abilities and a new suit as she explores Planet Viewros. She will also have a new motorbike Vi-O-La.

Nintendo announced a Metroid Prime 4 game at E3 in 2017, but restarted its development in January 2019 at Retro Studios, Nintendo 's American subsidiary that developed the original Metroid Prime game.

Nintendo released Metroid Prime Remastered , a remastered Switch version of the 2002 Metroid Prime GameCube game, digiitally and physically in the West in February 2023, and in Japan on March 2023.

The original Metroid Prime game launched for GameCube in 2002. The Metroid Prime 2: Echoes GameCube game followed in 2004, and the Metroid Prime 3: Corruption game debuted for Nintendo Wii in 2007. The first two main games in the series also received ports for Nintendo Wii.

Metroid Dread launched for Switch in October 2021. This was the first 2D non-remake game in the Metroid series in over 19 years since the release of Metroid Fusion for Game Boy Advance in 2002.