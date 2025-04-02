Nintendo Announces Switch 2 Editions for Super Mario Party Jamboree, Legend of Zelda, Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, More Games

Nintendo announced during its Nintendo Switch 2 Direct livestream on Wednesday that several Nintendo Switch games will get new " Nintendo Switch 2 Editions," including the Super Mario Party Jamboree game.

Super Mario Party Jamboree – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV launches on July 24. The Switch 2 edition expands upon the base game with new mouse controls, audio recognition, improved rumble, and support for the Nintendo Switch 2 Camera peripheral. The main Mario Party mode will allow players to display their faces on the screen as they play. A new Bowser Live mode judges players on their skills with body movement via the camera and audio recognition. In the new Carnival Coaster mode, players use mouse controls to shoot enemies during a rollercoaster ride. Minigames occur whenever the rollercoaster enters a pipe.

Other games getting Switch 2 Editions include The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom . Both will get enhanced resolution, frame rates, HDR support, and comptability with the Nintendo Switch app's new "Zelda Notes" feature.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land will get a new "Star-Crossed World" with its Switch 2 Edition.

The upcoming Metroid Prime 4: Beyond will also get a Switch 2 Edition that allows mouse controls. In addition, players can adjust between 4K 60fps HDR for quality or 1080p 120fps HDR for performance.

Finally, the upcoming Pokémon Legends Z-A game will feature enhanced resolution and frame rate on Switch 2. Footage for these titles start at around 25:22 in the video below:

Customers who already own the Switch version for any of the games can purchase a respective upgrade pack for the Switch 2 Edition.

Nintendo will release the new Switch 2 console worldwide on June 5.

Super Mario Party Jamboree debuted on Switch on October 17. The game features over 110 minigames across seven boards: Goomba Lagoon, Roll 'em Raceway, Rainbow Galleria, Mega Wiggler's Tree Party, King Bowser's Keep, Mario's Rainbow Castle from the original Mario Party for Nintendo 64, and Western Land from Mario Party 2 . Players can choose between 22 playable characters. There is also a Koopathlon mode that allows 20 players to compete online.