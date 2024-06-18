Nintendo Announces Super Mario Party Jamboree Game for Switch

Game with over 110 minigames, 7 boards, online mode debuts on October 17

Nintendo announced during the Nintendo Direct livestream on Tuesday a new game in the Mario Party series titled Super Mario Party Jamboree . The game will debut on Nintendo Switch on October 17.

The game will feature over 110 minigames across seven boards: Goomba Lagoon, Roll 'em Raceway, Rainbow Galleria, Mega Wiggler's Tree Party, King Bowser's Keep, Mario's Rainbow Castle from the original Mario Party for Nintendo 64, and Western Land from Mario Party 2 . There is also a new Koopathlon mode that allows 20 players to compete online.

Nintendo released the Mario Party Superstars. game for Switch in October 2021.

Super Mario Party launched for Switch in October 2018.

Mario Party is a game series, originally developed by Hudson Soft and published by Nintendo , which features characters from Nintendo 's Super Mario Bros. game series. In the games, players participate in mini-games and party games.