Nintendo Announces Mario Party Superstars Game for Switch

Nintendo announced during its Nintendo Direct E3 2021 presentation on Tuesday a new game in the Mario Party series titled Mario Party Superstars. The game will launch on Nintendo Switch on October 29.

The game will feature five game boards from the Nintendo 64 games and 100 minigames from the series. All minigames support will button controls. The game will include online play compatibility with all modes. Stickers will be available for communication.

Mario Party is a game series, originally developed by Hudson Soft and published by Nintendo , which features characters from Nintendo 's Super Mario Bros. game series. In the games, players participate in mini-games and party games.

Super Mario Party launched for Switch in October 2018.