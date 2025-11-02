Portland's WasabiCon PDX 2025 Event Canceled

Staff state event's postponement created challenges, leading to cancellation

Image via WasabiCon PDX's website © Green Mustard Entertainment, Inc.

The WasabiCon PDX 2025 pop culture convention announced on X/Twitter on October 27 that the event is canceled, and the overall convention is "on hiatus."

The post explained that this summer, the event's dates were moved to coincide with Portland Pride, which "proved to be challenging in ways [the staff] weren't prepared for." Green Mustard Entertainment also explained that the move was not their choice. Due to those challenges, the staff postponed the event "in hopes that local market stabilization would become easier to manage." The staff added, "that has not been the case."

Green Mustard Entertainment has now decided to part ways with the Hilton Portland Downtown, and cancel this year's WasabiCon PDX. The event was previously scheduled to be held on July 19-20, and was postponed to November 29-30.

Green Mustard Entertainment stated it has no plans to host a WasabiCon PDX event in 2026, and the staff are "taking the time to evaluate what's worked (and what hasn't) in Portland as [they] make decisions for the future." The event will be giving out refunds over the next few weeks.

Green Mustard Entertainment acquired Anime PDX and Newcon PDX in 2018. The event was first was held at the Sheraton Portland Airport Hotel, but the event "quickly outgrew" that venue. The timing to change venues to the Hilton Portland Downtown then coincided with the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Green Mustard Entertainment also hosts the WasabiCon event in Florida, and is planning the WasabiCon NOLA event in Louisiana in May 2026.

Sources: WasabiCon PDX's X/Twitter account, KOIN.com (Jashayla Pettigrew)