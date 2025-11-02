'There's No Freaking Way I'll Be Your Lover! Unless... ~Next Shine~' Anime's Trailer Previews Theme Song

Cast performs 'Dear My Special Precious Marvelous Sweet Darlings'

The staff for There's No Freaking Way I'll Be Your Lover! Unless... ~Next Shine~ , the sequel to the television anime of Teren Mikami 's There's No Freaking Way I'll Be Your Lover! Unless... ( Watashi ga Koibito ni Nareru Wake Naijan, Muri Muri! Muri Janakatta!? or WATANARE ) yuri romantic comedy novel series, streamed a full trailer on Sunday. The trailer previews the main theme song "Dear My Special Precious Marvelous Sweet Darlings," as sung by the cast unit Quintet.

Image courtesy of REMOW © Teren Mikami, Eku Takeshima/SHUEISHA, Watanare Production Committee

The sequel will be a restructured limited theatrical release that will run in Japan from November 21 to December 5. It will also air on TV in the future as a five-episode show. The sequel continues the story after the previous anime's 12th and final episode.

REMOW describes the sequel:

“I want to learn to love myself—just the way I am!” Renako Amaori, a former gloomy and socially awkward girl, reinvented herself for high school and successfully made her debut. She even managed to join the top- tier popular group... only to be suddenly confessed to by two of its brightest stars?! One is the school's ultimate prince, Mai Oduka. The other, the beloved angel of the campus, Ajisai Sena. There's no way she can handle both their affections—no freaking way! While still struggling to give them an answer, Renako agrees to help her friend Kaho by joining a cosplay event. It's the perfect excuse to delay her reply... or so she thought. But as she witnesses Kaho's passion firsthand, something begins to stir inside her. What is it that she truly wants? What is she truly searching for? Can she really not become someone's lover? Or has that “no freaking way”... not been so impossible after all?

The previous anime premiered in July. REMOW streamed the anime globally.

The anime stars:

Natsumi Uchinuma (episode director for Arifureta - From Commonplace to World's Strongest , More Than a Married Couple, But Not Lovers , As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill ) directed the anime at Studio Mother . Naruhisa Arakawa ( This Art Club Has a Problem! , ISLAND , More Than a Married Couple, But Not Lovers ) supervised and wrote the series' scripts. The artist kojikoji designed the characters. Misaki Kaneko , Haruki Moriya , Takashi Shiokawa , Kino Tokino , and Keinosuke Ami were animation directors. Yoshiaki Fujisawa composed the music.

Mitsuko Sekimoto was the color key artist, and Yuri Takagi and Keito Watanabe directed the art. Takuma Morooka was the compositing director of photography, while Ichiro Chaen was in charge of editing. Takayuki Yamaguchi was the sound director.

Akari Nanawo performs the opening theme song "Muri Muri Evolution" (The Impossible Theory of Evolution), and Philosophy no Dance perform the ending theme song "Mayocchauwa" (I'm Confused).

Seven Seas is releasing the novels and its manga adaptation in English, and it describes the story:

A high school yuri comedy about fake dating, real dating, competitive dating–and one very overwhelmed girl who's accidentally doing all three at once?! Renako Amaori is leaving her awkward and lonely junior high school life behind, determined tobecome a normal girl with normal friends in high school. Glamorous, confident Mai Ouzuka is Renako's total opposite: wealthy, outgoing, and a literal fashion model. Against the odds, the two girls form an immediate connection. Renako thinks she may have found the best friend of her dreams…until Mai's romantic confession sends her into a tailspin. Renako wants to prove to Mai that being BFFs is better than being girlfriends, but Mai is dead set on convincing Renako that they're destined to be lovers. Let the love games begin!

Mikami ( If You Could See Love ) published the first light novel volume under Shueisha 's Dash X Bunko label in February 2020, with illustrations by Eku Takushima . Musshu launched the manga adaptation in Shueisha 's Dash X Comic section of the Nico Nico Seiga website in May 2020.