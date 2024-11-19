'There's No Freaking Way I'll Be Your Lover! Unless...' Yuri Comedy Novels Get TV Anime Next July

Anime distributor REMOW announced on Tuesday that Teren Mikami 's There's No Freaking Way I'll Be Your Lover! Unless... ( Watashi ga Koibito ni Nareru Wake Naijan, Muri Muri! Muri Janakatta!? or WATANARE) yuri romantic comedy novel series is inspiring a television anime that will premiere in July 2025.

Image courtesy of REMOW ©Teren Mikami, Eku Takeshima/SHUEISHA, Watanare Production Committee

The cast includes:

Kanna Nakamura as Renako Amaori

as Renako Amaori Saori Ōnishi as Mai Ouzuka

as Mai Ouzuka Yukari Anzai as Ajisai Sena

The announcement also teases the characters Satsuki Koto and Kaho Koyanagi, but did not reveal their cast members.

Natsumi Uchinuma (episode director for Arifureta - From Commonplace to World's Strongest , More Than a Married Couple, But Not Lovers , As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill ) is directing the anime at Studio Mother . Naruhisa Arakawa ( This Art Club Has a Problem! , ISLAND , More Than a Married Couple, But Not Lovers ) is supervising and writing the series' scripts. The artist kojikoji is designing the characters. Misaki Kaneko , Haruki Moriya , Takashi Shiokawa , Kino Tokino , and Keinosuke Ami are listed as chief animation directors. Yoshiaki Fujisawa is composing the music.

Mitsuko Sekimoto is the color key artist, and Yuri Takagi and Keito Watanabe are directing the art. Takuma Morooka is the compositing director of photography, while Ichiro Chaen is in charge of editing. Takayuki Yamaguchi is the sound director.

Image via Amazon © Teren Mikami, Eku Takeshima/SHUEISHA, Seven Seas Entertainment

A high school yuri comedy about fake dating, real dating, competitive dating–and one very overwhelmed girl who's accidentally doing all three at once?! Renako Amaori is leaving her awkward and lonely junior high school life behind, determined to become a normal girl with normal friends in high school. Glamorous, confident Mai Ouzuka is Renako's total opposite: wealthy, outgoing, and a literal fashion model. Against the odds, the two girls form an immediate connection. Renako thinks she may have found the best friend of her dreams…until Mai's romantic confession sends her into a tailspin. Renako wants to prove to Mai that being BFFs is better than being girlfriends, but Mai is dead set on convincing Renako that they're destined to be lovers. Let the love games begin!

is releasing the novels and its manga adaptation in English, and it describes the story:

Mikami published the first light novel volume under Shueisha 's Dash X Bunko label in February 2020, with illustrations by Eku Takushima . Shueisha published the sixth novel volume in November 2023. Musshu launched the manga adaptation in Shueisha 's Dash X Comic section of the Nico Nico Seiga website in May 2020. Shueisha published the seventh manga volume on September 19. Yen Press published the fifth novel volume in English on September 10, and the sixth manga volume on October 22.

Yen Press is also releasing Mikami's If You Could See Love ( Moshi, Koi ga Mietanara ) yuri manga in English. That manga ran in Kadokawa 's Shōnen Ace Plus website from June 2020 to February 2022, with three volumes. Yen Press has released all three volumes in English.

Mikami is also writing the scripts for the television anime of cosaic and Group SNE 's Murder Mystery of the Dead party game. The anime premiered on November 13.

