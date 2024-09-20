Murder Mystery of the Dead Party Game Gets TV Anime

Anime debuts on November 13

ABC Animation announced on Friday that cosaic and Group SNE 's Murder Mystery of the Dead party game is getting a television anime series that will premiere on November 13. A special program for the anime will air on November 6.

Image courtesy of SCHNEID © マーダーミステリー・オブ・ザ・デッド製作委員会

The anime will star:

Ryō Kawakami and Hideki Morikawa from Group SNE and cosaic are credited with the original plan. ABC Animation and Balus are credited for production. Tomohiro Ishii is directing the anime, Giggle Akiguchi (who is also known as Ryō Kawakami and worked on the original game) is overseeing the series scripts, and Teren Mikami ( There's No Freaking Way I'll Be Your Lover! Unless... light novel author) is writing the scripts.

The original party game is for 7-8 players, and does not need a game master. The game takes place in a shopping mall after a zombie pandemic has led to the collapse of civilization.

