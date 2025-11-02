G.I. Joe Animated Series Voice Actor Lee Weaver Dies

Actor also known for work on The Bill Cosby Show, Easy Street, NYPD Blue

Entertainment news website The Hollywood Reporter reported on Saturday that actor Lee Weaver died on September 22. He was 95.

Weaver is perhaps best known for his work on shows such as The Bill Cosby Show and Easy Street , and for his work on the Coen brothers' O Brother, Where Art Thou? film.

He voiced Alpine in the Toei Animation -animated G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero U.S. television series, which aired from 1983-1986, and in the 1987 film G.I. Joe: The Movie .

Weaver was born in Florida in 1930. He enlisted in the U.S. Army at 22 and served for four years. He also worked as a linotype engineer for The New York Times and as a promoter at the Birdland jazz club in New York, before eventually starting acting work in the mid-1950s.

Weaver was also known for the character Buck Naked from the Hill Street Blues and NYPD Blue shows. He has also appeared on such classic series as Sanford and Son , Good Times , The Jeffersons , and Starsky & Hutch .

He also had guest roles in shows such as It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia , The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air , and most recently, Grace and Frankie .

Source: The Hollywood Reporter (Mike Barnes)