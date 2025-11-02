Witch Hat Atelier Manga Gets Novel on November 21

Image via Kodansha's website © Kamome Shirahama, Jun Esaka, Kodansha

Witch Hat Atelier

Shōsetsu Tongari Bōshi no Atelier Special Stories

is listing that'smanga is getting a novel titledthat will ship on November 21.) is writing the novel, with Shirahama credited with the original work. Shirahama also had complete supervision over the novel.

The novel contains three short stories. The first story centers on Qifrey, who goes missing, and Olruggio, who goes to the snowy mountains in search of him. The second story centers on a dragon managing group that visits the atelier with a request for Olruggio. While Coco and the others are bored, a small and cute dragon cub appears before them. The third story takes place in Ezrest. After Easthies and others confiscate illegal magic devices, they go undercover to try to find out more information.

The television anime adaptation of the manga will debut in 2026 after a delay from this year. Crunchyroll will stream the anime as it airs.

Kodansha USA Publishing describes the manga's story:

In a world where everyone takes wonders like magic spells and dragons for granted, Coco is a girl with a simple dream: She wants to be a witch. But everybody knows magicians are born, not made, and Coco was not born with a gift for magic. Resigned to her un-magical life, Coco is about to give up on her dream to become a witch…until the day she meets Qifrey, a mysterious, traveling magician. After secretly seeing Qifrey perform magic in a way she's never seen before, Coco soon learns what everybody “knows” might not be the truth, and discovers that her magical dream may not be as far away as it may seem…

Shirahama launched the Witch Hat Atelier manga in Kodansha 's Morning two magazine in July 2016. Kodansha will publish the manga's 15th compiled book volume on November 21. Kodansha USA Publishing began releasing the series in English in April 2019, and released the 13th volume on January 14.

The series was nominated for the Best Comic award at Angoulême International Comics Festival in January 2019. The manga was also nominated for the 11th Manga Taisho awards in 2018. The series ranked in the top 10 on the list of the best manga for male readers in the 2018 edition of Takarajimasha 's Kono Manga ga Sugoi! (This Manga Is Amazing!) guidebook. The manga ranked on American Library Association's (ALA's) Young Adult Library Services Association (YALSA) Top Ten Great Graphic Novels for Teens list in 2020. The series won Best Manga at the Harvey Awards in October 2020, and won the same award for 2025 in October.

Source: Kodansha