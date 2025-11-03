×
Toshiki Inoue, Bakotsu Tonooka Launch New Manga

posted on by Anita Tai
Thriller manga Shadow Season debuts on November 21

Kamen Rider writer Toshiki Inoue and Rosen Garten Saga manga artist Bakotsu Tonooka will collaborate on a new manga series Shadow Season on Comiplex's platform. The manga will launch on November 21.

Shadow Season manga announcement image
Image via Rosen Garten Saga's X/Twitter account

Inoue and Taro Chiaki launched the Despair Memory Gundam Sequel (Kidō Zekki Gundam Sequel) manga on Comiplex in July 2022. Comiplex's Heroes label shipped the fifth compiled book volume on September 29.

Inoue is a veteran writer who has been writing for anime since the early 1980s. He debuted as a screenwriter with the Dr. Slump anime in 1981.

Tonooka launched the Rosen Garten Saga manga on the Comiplex platform in 2020. Comiplex's Heroes label shipped the 14th compiled book volume on October 29. Comikey publishes the series in English.

Source: Rosen Garten Saga's X/Twitter account (link 2)

