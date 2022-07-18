Toshiki Inoue, Taro Chiaki Launch Despair Memory Gundam Sequel Manga on July 29

Manga takes place in new post-war world where Gundam is seen as enemy of peace

Bandai Namco Filmworks ' Gundam.info website announced last Friday that anime and tokusatsu writer Toshiki Inoue and manga artist Taro Chiaki will launch a new Gundam manga titled Despair Memory Gundam Sequel ( Kidō Zekki Gundam Sequel ) on Comiplex, the manga website of Hero's Inc. 's Monthly Hero's magazine, on July 29. The manga's first volume will ship on August 29.

The manga is set in a new setting that has only seen 20 years since the last great war. The Gundam, a which guided the world to the end of war, is now seen as the enemy of peace itself. Elsewhere, a middle-aged woman named Kaolis is sentenced to death, impaled, and immolated.

Inoue is a veteran writer who has been writing for anime since the early 1980s. He debuted as a screenwriter with the Dr. Slump anime in 1981. His most recent work in anime is Sword Gai: The Animation and Karakuri Circus , and is penning the currently airing Avataro Sentai Donbrothers series.

Chiaki is known for the Puri Puri manga. DrMaster published seven of the manga's 11 compiled volumes in English.

Sources: Gundam.info, Hon no Hikidashi



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc. (Sunrise) is a is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.