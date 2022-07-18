News
Toshiki Inoue, Taro Chiaki Launch Despair Memory Gundam Sequel Manga on July 29
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Bandai Namco Filmworks' Gundam.info website announced last Friday that anime and tokusatsu writer Toshiki Inoue and manga artist Taro Chiaki will launch a new Gundam manga titled Despair Memory Gundam Sequel (Kidō Zekki Gundam Sequel) on Comiplex, the manga website of Hero's Inc.'s Monthly Hero's magazine, on July 29. The manga's first volume will ship on August 29.
The manga is set in a new setting that has only seen 20 years since the last great war. The Gundam, a which guided the world to the end of war, is now seen as the enemy of peace itself. Elsewhere, a middle-aged woman named Kaolis is sentenced to death, impaled, and immolated.
Inoue is a veteran writer who has been writing for anime since the early 1980s. He debuted as a screenwriter with the Dr. Slump anime in 1981. His most recent work in anime is Sword Gai: The Animation and Karakuri Circus, and is penning the currently airing Avataro Sentai Donbrothers series.
Chiaki is known for the Puri Puri manga. DrMaster published seven of the manga's 11 compiled volumes in English.
