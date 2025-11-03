News
Nintendo Wins Lawsuit Against Streamer of Pirated Games
posted on by Alex Mateo
Keighin had obtained and streamed Nintendo games at least 50 times since 2022, including The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom and Mario & Luigi: Brothership. He had also linked the emulators to his viewers. Nintendo claimed that his actions have resulted in millions of dollars worth of damage. The court ordered an injuction preventing Keighin from "infringing Nintendo's copyrighted works, including by streaming, and from trafficking in Switch emulators, Nintendo's proprietary cryptographic keys, or other software or technologies that circumvent Nintendo's technological protective measures." This order did not involve destruction of the piracy devices or injunction against third parties working with Keighin, as the court deemed this action "unclear" and "unreasonable."
Keighin had previously taunted Nintendo, asserting that he had "a thousand burner channels" to stream from and threatened to use them. Keighin once told the company on Facebook, "You might run a corporation, but I run the streets."
The court has asked Nintendo to file a report regarding the next steps by November 13.
Sources: IGN (Vikki Blake), IGN Japan (Vikki Blake) via Hachima Kikō, Torrent Freak (Ernesto Van der Sar)