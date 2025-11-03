Zatsu Tabi-Another Side View- Spinoff Manga Ends

Zatsu Tabi-Another Side View- Hasunu Koyomi no Nichijō Manga debuted in October 2023

Image via Amazon © Kenta Ishizuka, Kadokawa

The December issue of Kadokawa 's Dengeki Maoh magazine published the final chapter of Zatsu Tabi-Another Side View- Hasunuma Koyomi no Nichijō (Zatsu Tabi-Another Side View- Koyomi Hasanuma's Daily Life), Meido Suki's spinoff manga of Kenta Ishizaka 's Zatsu Tabi -That's Journey- series, on October 27. The second compiled book volume will ship in December.

The spinoff series follows the daily lives of the cast of the main series.

Meido Suki launched the series in Kadokawa 's Dengeki Maoh magazine in October 2023. Kadokawa shipped the first compiled book volume in November 2024.

Ishizaka launched the ongoing main manga in Kadokawa 's Dengeki Maoh magazine in March 2019. Kadokawa publishes the series in English on the BookWalker Global site and other stores.

The manga's anime adaptation premiered on April 7.

Source: Dengeki Maoh December issue

