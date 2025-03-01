Zatsu Tabi -That's Journey- Anime's 2nd Video Unveils More Cast, April 7 Debut

The staff for the anime of Kenta Ishizaka 's Zatsu Tabi -That's Journey- manga posted the anime's second full promotional video and new key visual on Saturday. The video reveals the anime's additional cast members and April 7 premiere.

Image courtesy of Kadokawa © 石坂ケンタ／KADOKAWA／「ざつ旅」製作委員会

The newly announced cast members are:

Yū Kobayashi as Yoshimoto

Image courtesy of Kadokawa © 石坂ケンタ／KADOKAWA／「ざつ旅」製作委員会 Hitoshi Kubota as Narrator

The anime will premiere on the AT-X channel on April 7 at 10:00 p.m. (9:00 a.m. EDT), and will also run on Tokyo MX , BS11 , and YTV .

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©石坂ケンタ／KADOKAWA／「ざつ旅」製作委員会

The manga centers on Chika Suzugamori, a college student who has been shopping some manga pitches around to publishers ever since she won a rookie manga award, but keeps getting rejected. Just as she was about to lose hope in ever breaking into the manga industry, she decides on a whim to go traveling without any particular goal.

The anime stars:

Hika Tsukishiro as Chika Suzugamori

as Chika Suzugamori Sayumi Suzushiro as Koyomi Hasunuma

as Koyomi Hasunuma Sae Hiratsuka as Yui Unoki

as Yui Unoki Satomi Satō as Fuyune Kōjiya, a senior manga artist whom Chika respects as a mentor

as Fuyune Kōjiya, a senior manga artist whom Chika respects as a mentor Yōko Hikasa as Riri Tenkūbashi, Fuyune's friend who is also a manga artist

Masaharu Watanabe ( Wakaba Girl , Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- , Granbelm ) is directing the anime at Makaria . Yoshiko Nakamura ( Sasaki and Miyano , Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle , Tada Never Falls in Love ) is in charge of the series scripts. and rere is designing the characters. Yoshiaki Fujisawa ( Revue Starlight , A Place Further Than the Universe , Love Live! Superstar!! ) is composing the music.

The staff also includes:

The duo harmoe performs the opening theme song "Tabi Shiyo! don't you?" (Let's Go on a Trip! don't you?), and Sizuk performs the ending theme song "bookmarks."

Ishizaka launched the manga in Kadokawa 's Dengeki Maoh magazine in March 2019, and it is ongoing. Kadokawa will publish the manga's 12th compiled book volume on December 27.

Meidosuki launched the Zatsu Tabi - Another Side View- Hasunuma Koyomi no Nichijō (The Daily Life of Koyomi Hasunuma) spinoff manga in Dengeki Maoh in November 2023.



Source: Press release





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.