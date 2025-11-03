Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution Compilation Film's Clip Previews Yūta

Film featuring 1st 2 episodes of season 3 opens in Japan on Friday

TOHO animation began streaming a clip for the Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution compilation film on Monday. The video previews a scene from the film, which is also footage from the anime's third season, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3: The Culling Game Part 1 ( Shimetsu Kaiyū Zenpen ). The scene shows Yūji vs. Yūta from Jujutsu Kaisen 0 :

Image courtesy of GKIDS ©芥見下々／集英社・呪術廻戦製作委員会

The film, known asin Japan, is a compilation of the second season's "Shibuya Incident," along with the first two episodes of the third season (before the season premieres in January). The film will open in Japan on Friday, and it will open simultaneously on both IMAX screens and regular theaters.will open the film in North America on December 5 with both original Japanese and English dubbed versions.

The third season will premiere in Japan in January 2026.

The first Jujutsu Kaisen television anime season premiered in October 2020, and it had 24 episodes.

The Jujutsu Kaisen 0 anime film opened in Japan in December 2021, and it opened with English subtitles and with an English dub in the U.S. and Canada in March 2022. The film got revival screenings in five cities across Japan on October 24.

The second season premiered in July 2023 on MBS and TBS and 28 affiliated channels. Crunchyroll streamed the second season as it aired in Japan in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. The company is also streaming an English dub .

The second season aired for two cours (quarters of a year) for a continuous half-year run. The anime adapts both the "Hidden Inventory / Premature Death" ("Kaigyoku/Gyokusetsu") arc and the "Shibuya Incident" arc of Gege Akutami 's original manga. The "Hidden Inventory / Premature Death" arc aired from July-August 2023. The "Shibuya Incident" arc started at the end of August 2023 and consisted of 18 episodes.

Gege Akutami launched the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in March 2018, and ended it in September 2024. Viz Media is publishing the manga digitally and in print, and Shueisha is also publishing the manga digitally on its MANGA Plus service.