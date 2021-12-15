News
Tales of Luminaria Anime's Trailer Reveals January 21 Premiere

posted on by Alex Mateo
Funimation to stream anime on January 20 PST

The official YouTube channel for Bandai Namco Entertainment's Tales of series began streaming the second trailer for Tales of Luminaria the Fateful Crossroad, Kamikaze Douga's anime adaptation of the Tales of Luminaria smartphone game, and it reveals that the anime will debut on streaming services in Japan on January 21. The English version of the trailer reveals that Funimation and other services will begin streaming the anime on January 20 PST.

Japanese

English

Bandai Namco Entertainment's Tales of Luminaria smartphone game launched in Japan on November 3 and outside of Japan on November 4.

The English/Japanese casts include:

Ryohei Arai/Aaron Dismuke as Leo Fourcade

Miho Okasaki/Cristina Vee as Celia Arvier

Dawn M. Bennett as Michelle Bouquet

Suzie Yeung as Yelsy Tw'Elteu Huainaz'jin

Jamie Marchi as Vanessa Morax

Yūto Uemura/Micah Solusod as Lucien Dufaure

Ricco Fajardo as Maxime Hasselmans

Yu Shimamura/Colleen Clinkenbeard as Lisette Regnier

Kaito Takeda/Eric Vale as Hugo Simon

Yuichiro Umehara/J. Michael Tatum as August Wallenstein

Saori Ōnishi/Caitlin Glass as Alexandra von Sonne

Ryota Takeuchi/Christopher R. Sabat as Bastien Forge

Monica Rial as Laplace

Daman Mills as Gaspard Herbet

Bryn Apprill as Amelie Laurence

Clifford Chapin as Falk

Jason Liebrecht as Edouard Rouquier

Cherami Leigh as Lydie Delacroix

Brandon Potter as Raoul

Megan Shipman as Ana-Maria Marschner

Brittney Karbowski as Charles

Frederic and Keina Suda perform the game's inspiration song "Answer."

The Tales of Arise role-playing game recently launched for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on September 10 in the West and on September 9 in Japan.

Sources: Tales of franchise's YouTube channel (link 2), Comic Natalie

Disclosure: Bandai Namco Rights Marketing, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.
