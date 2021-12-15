Tales of Luminaria Anime's Trailer Reveals January 21 Premiere

The official YouTube channel for Bandai Namco Entertainment 's Tales of series began streaming the second trailer for Tales of Luminaria the Fateful Crossroad , Kamikaze Douga 's anime adaptation of the Tales of Luminaria smartphone game, and it reveals that the anime will debut on streaming services in Japan on January 21. The English version of the trailer reveals that Funimation and other services will begin streaming the anime on January 20 PST.

Japanese

English

Bandai Namco Entertainment 's Tales of Luminaria smartphone game launched in Japan on November 3 and outside of Japan on November 4.

The English/Japanese casts include:

Frederic and Keina Suda perform the game's inspiration song "Answer."

The Tales of Arise role-playing game recently launched for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on September 10 in the West and on September 9 in Japan.

Sources: Tales of franchise 's YouTube channel (link 2), Comic Natalie



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Rights Marketing, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.