Tales of Luminaria Anime's Trailer Reveals January 21 Premiere
posted on by Alex Mateo
The official YouTube channel for Bandai Namco Entertainment's Tales of series began streaming the second trailer for Tales of Luminaria the Fateful Crossroad, Kamikaze Douga's anime adaptation of the Tales of Luminaria smartphone game, and it reveals that the anime will debut on streaming services in Japan on January 21. The English version of the trailer reveals that Funimation and other services will begin streaming the anime on January 20 PST.
Bandai Namco Entertainment's Tales of Luminaria smartphone game launched in Japan on November 3 and outside of Japan on November 4.
The English/Japanese casts include:
Miho Okasaki/Cristina Vee as Celia Arvier
Dawn M. Bennett as Michelle Bouquet
Suzie Yeung as Yelsy Tw'Elteu Huainaz'jin
Jamie Marchi as Vanessa Morax
Yūto Uemura/Micah Solusod as Lucien Dufaure
Ricco Fajardo as Maxime Hasselmans
Yu Shimamura/Colleen Clinkenbeard as Lisette Regnier
Kaito Takeda/Eric Vale as Hugo Simon
Yuichiro Umehara/J. Michael Tatum as August Wallenstein
Saori Ōnishi/Caitlin Glass as Alexandra von Sonne
Ryota Takeuchi/Christopher R. Sabat as Bastien Forge
Monica Rial as Laplace
Daman Mills as Gaspard Herbet
Bryn Apprill as Amelie Laurence
Clifford Chapin as Falk
Jason Liebrecht as Edouard Rouquier
Cherami Leigh as Lydie Delacroix
Brandon Potter as Raoul
Megan Shipman as Ana-Maria Marschner
Brittney Karbowski as Charles
Frederic and Keina Suda perform the game's inspiration song "Answer."
The Tales of Arise role-playing game recently launched for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on September 10 in the West and on September 9 in Japan.
Sources: Tales of franchise's YouTube channel (link 2), Comic Natalie
Disclosure: Bandai Namco Rights Marketing, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.