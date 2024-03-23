The Apothecary Diaries Anime Gets 2nd Season in 2025

Announced after 1st season's ending

The anime of Natsu Hyūga and Touko Shino 's The Apothecary Diaries ( Kusuriya no Hitorigoto ) light novel series ended its first season on Sunday with an announcement that the series is getting a second season in 2025. The announcement included a new teaser visual.

Image via Apothecary Diaries' anime website

The firtst season premiered on October 21 with the first three episodes, and aired for two cours (quarters of a year)-. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan and is also streaming an English dub.

Norihiro Naganuma ( The Ancient Magus' Bride season 1) directed the first season at TOHO animation and OLM , and Naganuma also supervised the scripts. Akinori Fudesaka was the assistant director. Yukiko Nakatani ( Go! Princess Precure , Tropical-Rouge! Precure ) designed the characters. Shōji Hata was the sound director. Satoru Kousaki ( Vivy -Fluorite Eye's Song- ), Kevin Penkin ( Made in Abyss ), and Arisa Okehazama ( ONIMAI: I'm Now Your Sister! ) were all composing music for the anime.