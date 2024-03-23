News
The Apothecary Diaries Anime Gets 2nd Season in 2025
posted on by Anita Tai
The anime of Natsu Hyūga and Touko Shino's The Apothecary Diaries (Kusuriya no Hitorigoto) light novel series ended its first season on Sunday with an announcement that the series is getting a second season in 2025. The announcement included a new teaser visual.
The firtst season premiered on October 21 with the first three episodes, and aired for two cours (quarters of a year)-. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan and is also streaming an English dub.
Norihiro Naganuma (The Ancient Magus' Bride season 1) directed the first season at TOHO animation and OLM, and Naganuma also supervised the scripts. Akinori Fudesaka was the assistant director. Yukiko Nakatani (Go! Princess Precure, Tropical-Rouge! Precure) designed the characters. Shōji Hata was the sound director. Satoru Kousaki (Vivy -Fluorite Eye's Song-), Kevin Penkin (Made in Abyss), and Arisa Okehazama (ONIMAI: I'm Now Your Sister!) were all composing music for the anime.
