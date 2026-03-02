News
Retrocrush Adds Sasuke, Bubblegum Crash, Star Musketeer Bismark, More Anime
posted on by Adriana Hazra
Dear Brother, Hakugei: Legend of the Moby Dick, Astro Boy also stream on service
Cineverse's RetroCrush streaming service announced on Instagram on Sunday that it is adding the following anime titles on March 6:
- Sasuke
- Bubblegum Crash (subtitled, pictured right)
- Star Musketeer Bismark
It will re-release the following anime on March 13:
RetroCrush is a free, ad-supported video-on-demand service available in the United States and Canada. The service has apps on iOS, Android, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV, and smart TVs, in addition to being available on browsers. The service launched in March 2020. A free ad-supported television (FAST) version of RetroCrush launched through the STIRR streaming service in July 2020.
Cinedigm acquired Digital Media Rights (DMR), the parent company of the RetroCrush, AsianCrush, and Midnight Pulp streaming services, in January 2022.
Source: RetroCrush's Instagram page