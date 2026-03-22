Grow Up Show: Himawari no Circus-dan Anime's New Video Unveils Cast, More Staff, July Debut

Aniplex , A-1 Pictures , and Psyde Kick Studio revealed the first full promotional video, key visual, main cast, additional staff members, and the July premiere for its original anime project Grow Up Show: Himawari no Circus-dan (Grow Up Show: The Sunflower Circus Troupe) on Sunday.

The anime's story is set in the late 1950s and early 1960s, during the height of Japan's economic boom, when the circus is a major form of entertainment. Different circus troupes travel throughout Japan to perform and compete for a chance to participate in the world-renowned festival called "Circus Collection." One troupe called the "Sunflower Circus," led by its ringmaster Maria, travels around Japan to perform, despite struggling with financial difficulties. However, they meet a circus prodigy named Mizuka Tsurumaki. This is the story of a one-of-a-kind circus show of young girls with big dreams.

The cast members for the members of the Sunflower Circus troupe are:

Tomoka Noda as Mizuka Tsurumaki (left in image below), a carefree and free-spirited girl with exceptionally high physical abilities.

Shiori Kurosaki as Ōka Kawasumi, a trapeze flyer and the star performer of Sunflower Circus troupe.

Reo Osanai as Imari Agano (left in image below), the troupe's timid and clumsy magician.

Nanako Ando as Isuzu Ikazuchi, an acrobat who is headstrong and hates injustice.

Tomori Kusunoki as Aoi Yura (left in image below), works in the troupe as an acrobat along with her twin sister Akane.

Yūko Natsuyoshi as Akane Yura, Aoi's twin sister and also works as an acrobat.

Yuna Kamakura as Shizuku Sakawa (left in image below), the troupe's trapeze catcher.

Yuka Iwahashi as Svetlana, the troupe's aerial silk performer.

Rie Kugimiya as Maria (left in image below), the ringmaster of Sunflower Circus troupe

Ai Kayano as Rin Mamiya, the troupe's accountant

The newly announced staff members are:

Kanta Kamei ( Oreshura , Dimension W , Saekano: How to Raise a Boring Girlfriend ) is directing the work, and Kurehito Misaki ( Saekano: How to Raise a Boring Girlfriend light novel illustrator) is the the original character designer. Takeshi Kikuchi ( Skeleton Knight in Another World ) is both writing and overseeing the series scripts. A-1 Pictures and Psyde Kick Studio are producing the anime.

A-1 Pictures established Psyde Kick Studio as a new label in July 2025. The label was founded for the purpose of pursuing greater freedom of creative expression using the knowhow A-1 Pictures has cultivated until now. The label also hopes to explore new possibilities in animation unbound by existing frameworks, and to challenge young creators with innovative planning and production workflows.

The label is working on multiple new projects. Jun Katou (production supervisor for 86, Sword Art Online franchises) is the representative for the label.



