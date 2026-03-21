Urban Myth Dissolution Center Game Offered on iOS, Android Devices

Shueisha Games announced on Thursday that it has released the paranormal mystery adventure game Urban Myth Dissolution Center for iOS and Android mobile devices. The release is available in Japanese, English, Korean, Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Russian, Brazilian Portuguese, Hindi, and Arabic.

Image courtesy of Shueisha Games

The new features added in the iOS and Android release include full touch optimization for touchscreen gameplay and customization frame designs that lets the players of the mobile version of the game set one of four different "frames."

The game launched for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam in February 2025. The game's Steam page describes the story:

The Urban Myth Dissolution Center – your one-stop solution for dissolving and dealing with cursed relics, monstrous oddities, and dimensional anomalies! Take on cases revolving around urban myths as Azami Fukurai, the heroine, under the supervision of Ayumu Meguriya, Level S psychic and Center Director...

Emi Ishikawa launched a manga adaptation of the game in Shueisha 's Ribon magazine on April 3. The company shipped the second compiled volume of the manga on February 19.

Source: Press release