My Hero Academia: All's Justice Game Unveils Season 16 Trailer

Season launches on Wednesday

Bandai Namco Entertainment 's My Hero Academia: All's Justice game streamed a new trailer on Saturday to preview the upcoming season 16 content for the game. The new season includes its first DLC character Star and Stripe, new costumes, new battle styles, and more. The new DLC character is available now, but the new season officially launches on Wednesday.

English Trailer

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The game added Star and Stripe on February 25. She is the first of five DLC characters in the Season Pass.

The game launched worldwide on February 6 (February 5 in Japan) for PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam .

The game has Standard, Deluxe, and Ultimate Editions. The Deluxe Edition includes the Season Pass of five DLC packs, and the Ultimate Edition also adds seven HUD banners and 20 costumes.

The roster includes Izuku Midoriya (Rising, One for All), All for One (Regular, Chaos), Tomura Shigaraki (All for One), All for One (Rewind), Himiko Toga, Dabi (Flame of Death), All Might (Armored), Katsuki Bakugo, Shoto Todoroki, Ochaco Uraraka, Tenya Iida, Tsuyu Asui, Momo Yaoyorozu, Denki Kaminari, Mina Ashido, Kyoka Jiro, Eijiro Kirishima, Minoru Mineta, Fumikage Tokoyami, Toru Hagakure, Yuga Aoyama, Mashirao Ojiro, Nezo Shoji, Koji Koda, Rikido Sato, Hanta Sero, Mei Hatsume, Hitoshi Shinso, Itsuka Kendo, Tetsutetsu Tetsutetsu, Mirio Togata, Tamaki Amajiki, Nejire Hado, Endeavor, Hawks, Shota Aizawa, Present Mic, Best Jeanist, Midnight, Fat Gum, Sir Nighteye, Edge Shot, Neito Monoma, Mirko, Gang Orca, Inasa Yoarashi, Camie Utsushimi, Seiji Shishikura, Kurogiri, Stain, Gentle & La Brava, and Lady Nagant.

The fighting game centers around the manga's final battle, and for the first time on consoles, features all the students from Class 1-A with their final powers and techniques. The game includes Team Up Missions on a new map, Archives Battle to replay fights from the series, and a Story Mode that covers the series' final arc from hero and villain perspectives. The Hero's Diary centers on the various characters.

The company describes the game mechanics:

In MY HERO ACADEMIA: All's Justice, players will engage in 3v3 battles where victory is achieved by eliminating every member of the opposing team. The tag team system allows players to switch between fighters, opening opportunities to extend combos, counter enemy tactics, or turn defense into offense with well-timed swaps. Combat revolves around four core actions: Target Combo, Counter Attack, Guard, and Unblockable Attack, alongside tactical options like Evade and Counter Crash to escape danger. Players can build their Plus Ultra gauge for a chance to unleash the Plus Ultra Combo, a devastating finisher where all three fighters combine their quirk abilities for massive damage. Adding even more intensity to battles is Rising!, a special state that enhances attack power, movement speed, and recovery. Rising can be activated once the gauge is filled, giving players the edge they need to seize victory. When the fight comes down to a single character, Rising! activates automatically, turning the tide of battle.

Kōhei Horikoshi ended the magazine serialization of the original My Hero Academia manga in August 2024 (although he added 38 pages of new content in the manga's 42nd and final compiled book volume in December 2024). The anime adaptation premiered its final season on October 4. The anime will get a bonus episode titled "More," based on the manga's extra 431st chapter following the original finale, on May 2.

Sources: Bandai Namco Entertainment America's YouTube channel, Bandai Namco Entertainment 's YouTube channel

Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.