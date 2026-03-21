Korean Cartoonist Association Hosts Webtoon Forum on AI, Copyright, Creative Tools

Image via KCA's X/Twitter account © KCA

The Korean Cartoonist Association (KCA) held its first Webtoon Forum of 2026 on March 13 in Seoul, focusing on the impact of generative AI on creative workflows, copyright, and legal rights.

The event, held at a cultural venue in Mapo District, brought together creators, legal experts, and industry stakeholders to discuss how AI is reshaping webtoon production.

In the first session, Octobunny Studio creator Jin-gyu Choi presented on “Creative Environments in the AI Era,” introducing a webtoon-focused AI production tool he developed using Google 's “Vibe Coding.” He also shared practical insights from applying the tool in his own workflow.

During the “Webtoon Talk” session, Jung-hoon Park, a senior researcher at the Korea Copyright Commission, outlined key copyright issues and guidelines for the safe use of AI in creative industries.

The second session featured Ho-young Lee, CEO of AI startup Toonsquare, who led a hands-on workshop where participants collaborated to build webtoon production tools using AI.

Choi emphasized that AI should be viewed as a supportive tool rather than a replacement for artists, noting that his AI-assisted workflow enabled webtoon production speeds up to 6.6 times faster compared to traditional methods.

Source: YNA (Ga-hye Ko)