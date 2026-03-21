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Manga Plus Releases Maki Kanemaki's The Hero's Bereaved Family Manga in English
posted on by Adriana Hazra
Manga about inheritance battle between "womanizing hero's love-starved children" launched in January
MANGA Plus added Maki Kanemaki's The Hero's Bereaved Family (Yūsha Izoku) manga in English on Thursday. The platform is hosting the first seven chapters of the manga as of press time.
MANGA Plus describes the story:
The hero who defeated the Demon King and saved the world has died. Gil, a half-elf who carries his blood, heads eagerly to the funeral of the "father he's never met" after hearing about an inheritance, but...?! The womanizing hero's love-starved children collide in a ruthless, blood-soaked inheritance battle! Will it end in a mountain of corpses... or something else entirely?! A rare and outrageous post-adventure isekai story!!
Kanemaki launched the manga on Shueisha's Tonari no Young Jump website on January 30.
Source: MANGA Plus' X/Twitter account