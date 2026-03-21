Itaewon Class Creator Gwangjin Launches Jangga Spin-Off Web Novel on Kakao

Jangga follows Jang's rise from extreme poverty and instability during the post-Korean War period

Image via Kakao Entertainment's website © Kakao Entertianment

Kakao Entertainment will release Jangga , a new web novel by Gwangjin, on March 21 at 6:00 p.m. KST (5:00 a.m. EDT) via Kakao Page .

The series marks Gwangjin's first web novel and serves as a spin-off set in the universe of Itaewon Class , focusing on the origin story of its main antagonist Jang Dae-hee.

Jangga follows Jang's rise from extreme poverty and instability during the post-Korean War period, portraying how a series of survival-driven decisions shaped him into the founder of the powerful Jangga Group. The story explores the character's transformation into a symbol of authority and ambition, offering a darker counterpoint to the original series.

While Itaewon Class centered on the optimistic journey of protagonist Sae-ro-yi Park, Jangga shifts the focus to a more ruthless survival narrative, depicting the cost of power and the choices made in a turbulent era.

Originally serialized on Kakao Webtoon from 2016 to 2020, Itaewon Class by author Gwangjin tells the story of Sae-ro-yi Park, a principled and determined young man navigating various challenges.

The original Itaewon Class has become a globally recognized IP, expanding beyond webtoon into television, international remakes, and stage productions. The webtoon recorded more than 430 million cumulative views as of January 2025, while its 2020 live-action adaptation achieved strong ratings and widespread popularity. The story has since been adapted into Japan's Roppongi Class live-action series, a Taiwanese live-action series, and a stage musical in Japan.

The webtoon is available in English on Tapas and the live-action Korean adaptation is available on Netflix.